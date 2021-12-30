A Boaz man was injured in a wreck following a lengthy chase with Albertville Police on Tuesday.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Marcus E. Carter, 46, of Lazer Drive, Boaz, led police on a chase after his ex-girlfriend called police. The unidentified woman holds an order of protection against Carter and called police to report he was outside her home on Corbin Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived at the home, Smith said, Carter fled on a motorcycle, leading them on a chase through Albertville. The chase ended near Beulah Road and Gray Road when Carter lost control of the motorcycle in a curve in the roadway and “laid the bike down.”
When Carter was placed into custody, he complained of chest pain and was transported to Marshall Medical Center South where he was diagnosed with cracked or broken ribs and a possible punctured lung.
Smith said once released from the hospital, Carter will face a “laundry list” of charges, including resisting arrest, eluding police, violation of a protection order and reckless endangerment, among other possible charges.
Smith said no other injuries were reported in the incident and Carter did not strike any other vehicles during the pursuit.
