BOAZ — It’s safe to say the Boaz varsity baseball team’s final series of the 2023 season at Pirate Park won’t ever be forgotten.
For the first time in rivalry history, the Pirates and Arab met in the quarterfinals of the state baseball playoffs. After the Marshall County rivals split the Friday, May 5 doubleheader, the Pirates prevailed in the decisive game Saturday, May 6 to punch their ticket to the Class 5A semifinals, where they face Area 13 rival Sardis.
The Boaz-Sardis series is scheduled for Friday, May 12 at Sardis. Game times are 5 and 7:30 p.m., with an if-necessary contest slated for Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m.
Game one
Boaz 10,
Arab 3
Trailing 1-0 after an inning, the Pirates seized command by exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the second. They added two more runs in the fourth as they coasted to victory.
“We were able to knock their starting pitcher out in the second inning,” Boaz head coach Adam Keenum said. “He has been very good for them up until Friday, and we were able to get into their pen early in the series, which always helps in a three-game series.
“During the big second inning we were able to score five runs with two outs. We constantly preach in order to win big games and championships, we have to hit with two outs. We stepped up and got it done early in game one.”
The Pirates finished with 12 hits, including doubles by Cade Whorton, Bo Hester, Sean Baugh, Daniel Posey and Elijah Kelley. Hester batted 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Whorton closed 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI, and Tyler Whaley went 2-for-4. Baugh was 1-for-2 with a run, and Posey ended 1-for-3 with one run and two RBIs.
Tyler Pierce and Kelley both batted 1-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, and Noah Long went 1-for-4. Davis Kilpatrick contributed one run and one RBI, and Landen Alexander scored two runs.
Branson Honea started and earned the win for the Pirates. He threw 3.1 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and three walks. He struck out three.
Cody McCormick threw 3.2 innings of scoreless relief. He yielded four hits and fanned three batters.
Game two
Arab 4,
Boaz 0
The Knights took game two behind a terrific performance from pitcher Brody McCain, who hurled a two-hit shutout. He struck out 14 Pirates and issued three walks.
Pierce and Whaley each singled for Boaz.
“McCain did a great job for Arab on the mound,” Keenum said. “He was one of the best arms we have seen all year. He attacked our hitters and we did not respond very well.
“Pierce pitched good enough to win for us, but we were not able to get it done at the plate.”
Pierce threw a three-hitter for the Pirates. He walked five, allowed four earned runs and struck out nine.
Blake Moon doubled, homered and drove in all of Arab’s runs.
Game three
Boaz 4,
Arab 1
The pitching of Whorton and Hester propelled the Pirates to victory in Saturday’s decisive matchup and into the state playoff semifinals for the first time since 2007.
Whorton started and worked 6.1 innings. He limited the Knights to three hits, one unearned run and three walks. He collected six strikeouts.
Hester threw the final two-thirds of an inning.
“Cade Whorton was an absolute bulldog on the mound,” Keenum said. “He has been our game three starter during rounds one and two. He stepped up again against Arab and gave us a quality start in game three and really dominated them most of the day.
“Bo Hester comes in with one out in the seventh and gets their best hitter [Dakota] NeSmith to ground into a double play to end the game.”
Posey slugged a solo homer for the Pirates, who also received a double from Kelley. Whaley led BHS at the plate by batting 2-for-4.
Pierce singled and drove in two runs, and Kilpatrick singled and scored a run. Hester had a single.
“Overall in the series, we pounded the zone on the mound, made routine plays and hit with two outs,” Whaley said. “Those are all things we talk about daily with our guys, and we feel like if we can do those consistently it gives us a great chance to win.
“Our guys played hard all series and really played with a lot of confidence.”
