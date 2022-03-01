Evil made a visit at the home of Mary-Margaret and Chris Cornelius on Lester Drive in Boaz Friday night.
The couple had just returned from dining out with friends and were settling in to enjoy a movie when they noticed the back door was open.
At first thinking it simply hadn’t latched properly, they knew something was wrong when their dogs, Darcy and Bella, jumped up and raced to the door.
“The police told us this person didn’t come for a social visit, but he had come to rob us,” Mary-Margaret said.
“It was pretty obvious we were home … three vehicles parked outside, the lights in the carport were on, lights were on inside the house, we were watching a movie. This person just targeted our house.”
Mary-Margaret said the dogs ran to the door followed closely by her husband, Chris. He heard someone running down the outside stairs and the dogs followed the person, chasing him to the wood line at the edge of their property.
“We think Bella got a hold of him and that’s when he cut her back and stabbed her,” Mary-Margaret said. “He slit my puppy’s throat and stabbed her too before throwing her in the creek. We think he did that so Chris would stop chasing him and try to save the dogs.”
Chris brought the dogs into the house and told Mary-Margaret to call police.
She said in a mere minutes Boaz Police swarmed the house and neighborhood. Assistance was sought from Albertville Police who brought a K-9 to track the suspect, and Sardis Police provided backup.
The suspect was tracked along the creek for about a mile and a half, she said, before he is thought to have jumped into the creek to mask his scent.
“It breaks my heart that someone is so evil that they tried to kill my dogs so they could get away,” Mary-Margaret said.
“Maybe he was a druggie or a crackhead. Why else would have tried to come I while we were watching TV?
“We figure he was going to come in and rob us. You hope they rob you and that is all they do. But we were lucky he left as soon as he heard the dogs.”
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said no suspect has been identified but urged anyone in the neighborhood who may have seen or heard anything to call Boaz Police and speak with investigators.
“It appears the suspect stepped inside the home, but the dogs took care of the rest,” Abercrombie said. “Nothing was taken. Nothing was damaged. The dogs were hurt unfortunately.”
Police and the Corneliuses reached out to several local vets with no luck. Dr. Adams was out of town but suggested the family take the dogs to a trauma emergency room in Huntsville.
Mary-Margaret said her daughter, Victoria McCamy, rushed to the house from her nearby home to drive the couple to Huntsville.
“That way, we could each hold a dog on the way,” Mary-Margaret said. “We got there about 11 p.m. Bella was so concerned about the puppy, she kept trying to curl up next to her. Literally, she was crying. It broke my heart to see how sweet she was trying to comfort the puppy even though she was hurt too.”
By 4 a.m., the couple returned home with Bella who had suffered a 10-inch-long cut to the back. She received 10 staples and several sutures to fix the cut and stab wounds. Darcy had to stay overnight to have internal injuries examined and a drain placed in her neck. She arrived home later Saturday.
“Today’s the first day both of them have felt like eating anything,” Mary-Margaret said Monday. “They are home recovering now. They aren’t doing much more than sleep, due to the pain medication.
“We are just so thankful for them. The dogs literally saved our lives. They are our heroes. They took the stabbings … we could’ve been stabbed to.”
