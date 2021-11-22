An Albertville man died and two women were injured in a wreck Sunday evening.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Cory Blake White, of Mathis Mill Road, Albertville, was driving a Ford Focus on Mathis Mill Road at about 6:38 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he veered into the path of a PT Cruiser, striking the car nearly head on.
Loretta Jeane Zimmerman, of Fleming Drive, Albertville, the driver of the PT Cruiser, was injured, as was her passenger, 30-year-old Coral Peterson, also of Albertville.
Both Zimmerman and Peterson were transported to Marshall Medical Center South for initial treatment. Zimmerman was later transferred to Huntsville Hospital. Peterson, who is seven months pregnant, Smith said, was later transferred to UAB.
White was pronounced dead at the scene by Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.
Smith said White was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed just before the accident.
Smith had no information on the condition of either Zimmerman or Peterson.
