Four teams in The Reporter’s coverage area will wrap up spring football practice by competing in jamborees.
In Walnut Grove, the West End Patriots play host to Weaver on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m.
Head coach Derrick Sewell guided the Patriots to a 7-4 record in 2022, their most wins since posting seven victories in 2007. They also reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Asbury is hosting Glencoe on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. The Rams lost head coach Chris Williams, who resigned to take over the Crossville program last week, but Asbury’s assistant coaches have taken charge and are finishing drills.
The Rams finished 1-9 and Glencoe went 2-8 in the 2022 season.
Defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe is competing at Valley Head in a jamboree that also includes Chattanooga Christian. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at Tiger Stadium.
Valley Head posted a 10-2 record a year ago. The Tigers won the 1A, Region 7 championship.
Fyffe is coming off a 15-0 season and its sixth state title under legendary head coach Paul Benefield, who was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in March.
The Red Devils beat B.B. Comer 40-28 in the 2A state finals at Jordan-Hare Stadium last December.
Geraldine travels to DeKalb County rival Collinsville for its jamboree Friday at 6 p.m.
Head coach Michael Davis guided the Bulldogs to one of the greatest seasons in school history a year ago. They upset No. 5 Winfield and No. 1 Mars Hill Bible in the 3A state playoffs, marking the first time they’ve ever toppled two top-five teams in the postseason.
Geraldine finished 9-4, losing to 3A, Region 6 rival Sylvania in the quarterfinals.
