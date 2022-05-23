Snead State Athletic Director Mark Richard and head baseball coach Casey Underwood spoke at the Boaz Rotary Club on Wednesday to discuss fundraising for their upcoming NJCAA College World Series tournament in Grand Junction, Colorado.
This will be Snead State’s first appearance in the tournament. The team is coming off a historic 42-win season, the most in Snead State baseball history for a single season.
Head coach Casey Underwood said none of it would have been possible without the support from the community this year, and the team has loved being able to give back.
“Our guys are really into the community. We like to help as much as we can,” Underwood said. “We love when you come to us and say hey we need help with this or we’re having this event and we would love for y’all to be a part of it. That’s what it’s all about.”
The estimated cost for the baseball tournament is between $75,000-80,000. However, Richard said the college has agreed to pay a basic cost. Both he and Underwood discussed how they are looking for roughly anywhere from $5,000-15,000.
“Through fundraising, we are going to try and make this a first-class experience for our kids.” Richard said. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”
One fundraising idea mentioned was having a sponsor on their shirts while they travel and attend events during the tournament. Underwood mentioned handing out shirts to the children at the tournament as well as at the Challenger Game for those with physical and cognitive special needs.
The 2022 NJCAA College World Series will be held May 28-June 4 at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado. For more information regarding fundraising, Snead State Athletic contact information can be found at https://sneadathletics.com/information/directory/index.
On Monday, Snead State is hosting a send-off celebration for the ball players.
All are invited to wish them luck and enjoy a parade and other activities.
