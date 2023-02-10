BOAZ – Jackson Burns and Riley McGee were crowned Snead State Community College’s 2023 Homecoming King and Queen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, inside Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium.
The Homecoming Court was honored during the men’s and women’s basketball games against Southern Union State Community College on John Kitchens Court.
Selected to the Homecoming Court were sophomores Burns, McGee, Sydney Correll, John David Lombard, Leah Matthews, Edwin Jarquin, Marisol Ramos, Kaleb Driskill, Brooklyn Smith and Jackson Godwin. Freshmen voted onto the court included Ella Bain Johnson, Alex Johnson, Erica Lang, James Collins, Mary Emily Royal, Harrison Kirkland, Sara Turner and Isaiah Roberson.
About the King
Snead State Community College’s 2023 Homecoming King Jackson Burns of Attalla is the son of Josh and Jennifer Burns. Jackson is a 2021 graduate of Sardis High School. He is attending Snead State Community College in pursuit of a degree in Biology. He is a member of the Cheerleading team, Phi Theta Kappa, History Club and the International Study Club. Jackson attends Compassion City Church in Albertville.
About the Queen
Snead State Community College’s 2023 Homecoming Queen Riley McGee of Boaz is the daughter of Meredith and Mike McGee. Riley is a 2021 graduate of Boaz High School. She is attending Snead State Community College in pursuit of a degree in Psychology. Riley is involved at the college as Ambassador President and with Baptist Campus Ministries. Riley intends to transfer to Jacksonville State University in the fall 2023. There she plans to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Counseling.
About the Court
• Sydney Correll, sophomore from Attalla (Etowah High School), pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Science.
• John David Lombard, sophomore from Sardis (Sardis High School), pursuing an Associate’s Degree in General Education.
• Leah Matthews, sophomore from Albertville (Albertville High School), pursuing an Associate’s Degree in General Education.
• Edwin Jarquin, sophomore from Guntersville (Guntersville High School), pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
• Marisol Ramos, sophomore from Boaz (Sardis High School), pursuing an Associate’s Degree in General Education.
• Kaleb Driskill, sophomore from Guntersville (Guntersville High School), pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Biomedical Science.
• Brooklyn Smith, sophomore from Boaz (Albertville High School), pursuing an Associate’s Degree in General Education.
• Jackson Godwin, sophomore from Albertville (Albertville High School), pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Special Education.
• Ella Bain Johnson, freshman from Albertville (Albertville High School), pursuing an Associate’s Degree in General Education.
• Alex Johnson, freshman from Albertville (Albertville High School), pursuing a degree in History Education.
• Erica Lang, freshman from Guntersville (Guntersville High School), pursuing a degree in Business.
• James Collins, freshman from Arab (Arab High School), pursuing a degree in Business.
• Mary Emily Royal, freshman from Sardis City (Sardis High School), pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
• Harrison Kirkland, freshman from Guntersville (Guntersville High School), pursuing a degree in Industrial Systems Technology.
• Sara Turner, freshman from Boaz (Boaz High School), pursuing a degree in Elementary Education.
• Isaiah Roberson, freshman from Altoona (West End High School), pursuing a degree in Biology.
