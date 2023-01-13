GUNTERSVILLE — No. 4 Scottsboro kept its Class 5A, Area 14 title hopes alive with a 71-65 win over No. 5 Guntersville on Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym.
Guntersville (14-5, 4-1) would’ve clinched the title had it won. Guntersville won the first meeting 76-74 at Scottsboro (13-6, 2-1) on Dec. 16.
If Guntersville defeats Fairview and Scottsboro wins its final three area games against Arab (twice) and Fairview, the teams would flip a coin to decide the area tournament host.
A Guntersville loss to Fairview and Scottsboro winning out would give Scottsboro the title. A Guntersville win vs. Fairview and a Scottsboro loss in its final three area games gives Guntersville the area title.
Scottsboro’s largest lead in the first half Tuesday was 25-11 in the second quarter, but Brandon Fussell swished three straight 3-pointers while driving for another basket to spark a 13-2 Guntersville run.
Scottsboro scored the final bucket of the half on Tyson Sexton’s run-out layup at the buzzer off a long pass from Seth Whitmire, who rebounded a Guntersville miss before the pass. The layup put Scottsboro up 34-27.
Scottsboro opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run to take its largest lead at 16, 43-27. The host Wildcats chopped it to 49-45 at the final rest stop.
Guntersville got within 57-56 on Fussell’s 3-point play with 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Parker Bell’s nifty pass found Sexton underneath for a basket on Scottsboro’s ensuing possession.
Sexton scored again in transition after a Guntersville miss, and Whitmire and Sexton added one more bucket each to extend the Scottsboro lead back to 65-56 with 1:52 remaining. Guntersville never got closer than five the rest of the way.
Fussell finished with a game-high 27 points.
Antonio Spurgeon scored nine, Treyvon Avery eight, John Michael McElrath seven, Brody Perry six, Jackson Porch and Date Peterson three each and EJ Havis two.
Scottsboro’s Sexton scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, leading four players in double figures. Whitmire collected 16, Kyle Wright 13 and Bell 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.