A Guntersville man was convicted on three counts of rape and incest following a three-day trial.
Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray said late Friday afternoon Lawson James Lewis Miller Sr. was found guilty of first-degree rape of a victim less than 12 years old; first-degree rape with forcible compulsion; and incest.
Miller was taken into immediate custody and sentencing was slated for July 31. He is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bray said she plans to ask Judge Chris Abel for the maximum sentence on each count.
“This afternoon after a three-day trial, a Marshall County jury convicted Lawson James Lewis “Killer” Miller Sr. on three counts,” Bray said.
“The state of Alabama proved during trial that Miller serially sexually abused a family member over a period of almost two years, beginning before the victim was 12 years old.
“The jury deliberated approximately 40 minutes Friday afternoon before finding Miller guilty of all counts as charged.”
The case was prosecuted by Bray and Assistant District Attorney Adam Culbert.
“We are so proud of the victim for having the courage to face this individual and ensure that he is held accountable for his crimes,” Bray said. “It is not only fitting that today’s verdict was returned during National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. I’m thankful for my staff’s hard work and dedication to justice this week – this was undoubtedly a team effort.”
The trial began Wednesday afternoon with testimony from Guntersville Police and ended with Miller testifying in his own defense. The victim testified Thursday morning with a certified facility dog at her side offering comfort.
“We appreciate the jury’s work this week on what was an extremely difficult case to hear, and I truly admire the bravery of the victim,” Culbert said.
Bray said she is particularly grateful to the Guntersville Police Department, Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County, Marshall County DHR, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and retired investigator Mike Turner for their hard work on the case.
The victim testified Miller began touching her inappropriately when she was 10 years old and gradually progressed to raping her when she was 11. The abuse only stopped when the police showed up at the family’s apartment in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2020, after the girl reported the abuse to her mother living in Florida. Her mother then called Guntersville Police requesting a welfare check on the child due to potential abuse.
See Wednesday's edition of The Reporter for a full story with additional details.
