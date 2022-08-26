Caitlin Nelms and her family knew Albertville would be the place a restaurant would be most successful, particularly after the opening of the new Sand Mountain Park.
Nelms, along with her grandparents Jane and Woody Brothers, researched over 200 different franchise options before deciding on the Brass Tap. The Brass Tap is the sister restaurant to Beef O’Brady’s, but is more of a pub or tavern, Nelms said.
“When the franchise looked at our demographics and all, they said we’d be crazy not to do Beef O’Brady’s,” she said.
“Especially with the park so close, and all the families that would be there, Beef O’Brady’s was a better fit for the city.”
She said the menu offers something for everyone.
“We have salads, sandwiches, entrees, kids meals,” Nelms said. “We even offer breakfast on the weekends and we will have a drive-through window for online order pickup. We’re going to be the only location that does that right now.”
Nelms has experience managing and working at other restaurants. She is also a payroll clerk for the Albertville City School System. Woody worked as a postal carrier for 37 years while Jane is a homemaker, or “domestic engineer,” as she jokingly refers to her career choice.
“We have been working on this for more than two years,” Jane said. “We submitted our paperwork three weeks prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We built and own this building. That took a lot of time. We couldn’t find anything to lease and we didn’t want to look anywhere but in Albertville.
“It was pretty nerve wracking!”
Nelms said she decided to “take a leap” to try something different. She had worked for the school system since 2007 when she was still in high school.
“I was single, in my early 20s and needed something to help me socialize,” Nelms said. “I started bartending at Jefferson’s and fell in love with it.
“I love to serve people and meet new people. I could do that at a restaurant. I call it my fun job.
“But I’ll keep working at the school system and I have a bachelor’s degree in accounting so that will allow me to do our books in house. My education and experience really helped me in setting up this business.”
The restaurant opens its doors to the public for the first time Monday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Daily specials including Burger Mondays, Tacos and Kids Meal Tuesdays, Wing Wednesdays, Philly Thursdays and Fish and Chips Fridays.
Log onto beefobradys.com for lunch, to-go, gluten friendly, catering and kids combo menus.
The restaurant is a true sports bar, featuring 27 TVs to show various types of sporting events throughout the year, Nelms said.
The restaurant features an indoor-outdoor bar area with seating outdoors and windows that open into the bar area.
Nelms said she has a staff of 49 full- and part-time employees, including her husband, Jeremy Havis, kitchen manager.
About Beef O’Brady’s
In 1985, Jim Mellody dreamed up the idea of a family friendly restaurant, a neighborhood pub where friends and families could gather to enjoy good food and sports in a fun, comfortable atmosphere. Together, with his wife Jeanette, they embellished the Brady family name and created the now-famous Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. Their first sports bar and grill opened in Brandon, Fla. The regulars quickly nicknamed it “Beef’s.”
Inspired by a love of sports, Jim filled his restaurant with TVs and satellite dishes so patrons could enjoy watching a vast array of sporting events. He also covered the walls with authentic sports memorabilia he had collected through the years.
As a final touch, he made sure a traditional Irish Blessing graced every menu, bidding good fortune and happy times to all who visited. As the Beef’s story grew, so too did the menu. It was important to Jim that guests have variety (like the award-winning wings available in 12 signature sauces) as well as signature favorites with an Irish twist.
Today, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is one of the fastest growing kid friendly restaurants in the country. Some call it the “Luck of the Irish.” Jim would call it a darn good dream that took a lot of hard work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.