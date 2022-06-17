Taryn Horton can never look at a fire hydrant again without seeing it as a beautiful tribute.
Horton’s husband, David, was one of two men shot to death at the Mueller plant in Albertville just over a year ago. Fellow employee Michael Lee Dobbins was also killed in the shooting.
On Wednesday, Mueller employees, staff and family members gathered as a memorial garden and fountain was unveiled and dedicated to Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins.
“(The monument) is stunning and gorgeous,” Taryn said. “The memorial is made of fire hydrants – something you take for granted every day – but it is just beautiful.
“I didn’t expect to look at a hydrant and think that it was really pretty.”
The memorial was designed and built by plant employees. It features two iconic red Mueller fire hydrants with the men’s names inscribed on each of the pumper caps.
The caps are attached by chain to the hydrant and water flows from the hydrant onto the caps and into a small pond.
Landscaping around the monument also features a marble bench to allow for people to sit, reflect and pray for the men lost.
Taryn said company officials urged family members to come to the garden whenever they need to.
“Unfortunately, a lot of David’s family wasn’t able to make it due to living out of state,” she said. “They have seen pictures. I’m proud of what Mueller has done to Honor David and Lee.
“I know there will be family members who couldn’t come today that will want to see what they did.
“What Mueller has done to remember David and Lee was not only thoughtful, but beautiful.”
Taryn said the past year has been difficult for her and her family to get through, but together they survived, grieved and adjusted to life without David.
“I’ve been able to drive by the plant a few times since the shooting happened,” Taryn said. “I’ve been able to make it to the stop sign (at the intersection of Wagner Drive and Industrial Boulevard, just outside the Mueller plant’s gates).
“When I see a truck loaded with hydrants, I used to wonder if they were hydrants David had painted. Right after he passed, that is what I would think about. It would get me choked up.
“Hydrants have so much more meaning to me now than just being a hydrant … something you hook a hose to.”
Taryn said the Mueller Company, its staff and employees have been good to her and her family in the months following the tragedy.
She never expected such a lovely and moving memorial to be erected at the plant.
“It means a lot to see this and be part of this dedication,” Taryn said late Wednesday afternoon. “David would be joking about it, but it really means a lot to his family.
“The service was really special. The company went way out of their way and put a lot of work and effort into what they did.”
Taryn was joined at the dedication by many family members touched by the tragedy.
David Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins were shot to death by fellow employee Andreas Deon Horton during the plant’s regular overnight third shift on June 15, 2021.
Two other employees, Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, were shot and critically injured. Both men are continuing to recover, but neither attended the dedication ceremony, according to plant officials.
“This beautiful memorial does bring back incredibly difficult memories”, said Mike Lang, Mueller’s Albertville plant manager. “However, what has really touched my heart this year is the incredible strength and compassion of our plant team, and the extraordinary support from Albertville and the surrounding communities.”
Taryn said while she and other families may never get the closure they desire after the shooter, Andreas “Andy” Deon Horton, fled the plant and was later found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his vehicle parked at a Guntersville cemetery.
“A lot of the workers came out today,” Taryn said. “A lot of people came to both ceremonies. There were a lot of coworkers, a lot of employees, a lot of family members.
“It all means a lot to me and meant a lot to my family.”
About Mueller: Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. They offer a broad product and service portfolio including engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data.
