GUNTERSVILLE — AJ Shumate is the new all-time leading goal scorer for Guntersville High School boys soccer.
Shumate, who is still just a sophomore, now has 88 career goals and passed the previous GHS record held by Jonathan Olivares, who went on to play college soccer at UAH.
“It was definitely unexpected for it to happen this year,” Shumate said. “I thought maybe I could get to the record before I graduated, but I didn’t know I was that close yet.
“We have a lot of great players and that’s why we score so much. As a forward if you don’t have a great team you almost never get the ball, and that’s not the case for me. We have really good players at every position.”
Shumate began his varsity career as a seventh grader, coming off the bench for one of the best teams Guntersville has ever fielded. That year he scored five goals in a COVID-shortened season.
As an eighth grader, Shumate moved into the starting lineup and finished second on the team in goals with 14. Last year as a freshman, he had 37 goals and broke the GHS single season record of 23, which also belonged to Olivares.
As a freshman, he was also named first team All-State in Class 5A and second team Super All-State, which is for all classifications combined.
Shumate has scored 33 goals so far this season to lead the Wildcats and is also second on the team in assists with seven.
Shumate surpassed the career record on March 14 in a 2-1 win against area rival and perennial powerhouse Crossville.
Shumate started playing soccer when he was 4 in Albertville’s rec program before moving to Guntersville’s AYSO program and club soccer in Huntsville when he was 9.
“Most kids play either rec or club, but I would do both just so I could play more,” Shumate said. “It worked out to where I had practice or a game almost every day, and that’s how I wanted it to be.”
Asked about his focus for the rest of the season, Shumate pointed to team success.
“The record is cool, but what really would mean a lot more is to go to the Final Four and have a chance to win a state championship, and I think we have the kind of team that can do that.”
The Wildcat soccer team is enjoying a terrific season so far. Their record stands at 16-2, and they are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5A.
