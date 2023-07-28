Man leads Albertville Police on two chases Friday

A Horton man landed behind bars after leading Albertville Police on two separate police chases Friday afternoon.
Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said patrol officers spotted a truck bearing an expired license plate. The driver of the green Dodge pickup failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit southbound on U.S. 431 from South Broad Street.
Once the truck approached Wagner Drive, the decision was made to terminate the pursuit, Cartee said.
“His driving was particularly erratic,” he said.
Once officers terminated the pursuit, the driver - later identified as Michael Alan Horner – turned around and proceeded northbound on U.S. 431.
“It just didn’t make sense,” Cartee said. “Usually if someone is let go like that, they just go on. This one turned around and comes right back into our city.
“At that point, we thought this guy might have had a motive and wanted to toy with us. So many things go through your mind.”
Officers re-initiated the pursuit and when Horner approached East Main Street, he turned right headed outbound from Albertville. He traveled into DeKalb County and soon re-entered Marshall County on Alabama 68. At the intersection of Alabama 68 and 75, he turned right onto 75. All the while, Cartee said Horner’s driving was much less erratic than it has previously been.
About half a mile later a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT maneuver) was employed spinning Horner’s truck into the median, Cartee said.
Horner was taken into custody and in his possession was found a loaded revolver and substances believed to be marijuana and methamphetamines, Cartee said.
Horner received minor injuries as a result of the PIT maneuver and was transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.
He will now face charges of attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of meth. He may face additional charges, Cartee said as the investigation continues.
“He was in violation of the law,” Cartee said of the reason to initiate the pursuit.
“Our officers took into account public safety at all times. I’m very pleased with how they handled everything, and the decision made to term due to traffic.
“This man was definitely a danger to the public.”
