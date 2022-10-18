GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Attorneys for the defense and prosecution continue to carefully select a jury for a trial of a man accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018.
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is accused of killing Martha Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7.
More than 140 potential jurors arrived at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville Monday. The pool was winnowed to 75 Monday.
Each potential juror filled out questionnaires before leaving the courthouse Monday. Over the next day or two they will be questioned in groups by attorneys.
Opening statements were expected to begin Wednesday in the trial, according to prosecutors with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.
Spencer faces seven counts of capital murder in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Judge Tim Riley on Monday ruled Spencer could face the death penalty after a hearing on the issue. Defense attorneys argued Spencer did not meet a U.S. Supreme Court standard stating a person must have an IQ of 70 to be sentenced to death.
A psychologist testified Spencer was tested and has an IQ of 56. Prosecutors argued the standard required evidence showing the defendant has difficulty functioning in society.
Prosecution also stated the defense must provide evidence the issues began prior to Spencer being 18 years old.
A defense psychologist said Spencer had to repeat grades in school and left school in the eighth grade, however, did not provide records to verify those claims.
The prosecution stated Spencer has previously been given a prison IQ test in 1984 and scored a 73.
Ultimately, Judge Riley ruled the defense did not meet its burden of proof.
Spencer was on parole while serving a life sentence at the time of the murders. A few months prior to the murders, he was released from prison and sent to a halfway house in Birmingham. He walked away from the facility after three weeks and made his way to Guntersville where he had several run-ins with the law prior to the triple homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.