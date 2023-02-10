Less than a year after it opened last April, the Boaz Legacy Museum is a history buff’s treasure trove of photos, artifacts and exhibits detailing the history of the city, and it continues to collect and grow.
Director Wayne Hunt said the first year was a time of construction, assisted greatly by $10,000 in funding from the Marshall County Legislative Delegation.
Again this year, the delegation will provide $10,000 in funding for the museum from lawmakers’ discretionary funds. Hunt said that funding, along with other donations and support from the City of Boaz will enable the museum to continue to expand.
“It’s essential to the life of the museum,” Hunt said.
Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield and Rep. Brock Colvin presented the check Wednesday at the museum, and learned something in the process. Scofield said he’d never known that Boaz was originally known as Sparkstown.
Boaz Mayor David Dyar praised the teamwork involved in establishing the museum, from the work of Hunt, the museum board, the city and donors, including the legislative delegation. He said he just wished it had been started 20 years ago. “Think of all that could have been saved,” the mayor said.
Scofield praised the work done at the local level to make projects such as the museum a reality.
“What we do at the state level pretty much impacts everyone on the same level,” Scofield said.
"What we’re able to do is work with our local governments to make things happen on the micro-level. That, to me, is a game-changer.
“We wouldn’t be successful without y’all,” Scofield said. “Marshall County is blessed with great local leaders.
“Everybody knows I’m a big history buff,” he said. “I think it’s important that our young people know where we’ve come from and how hard – that prosperity didn’t just happen here. We used to pick cotton. And if it weren’t for that TVA dam out there, we’d still be picking cotton because I promise Redstone Arsenal wouldn’t be here.”
He was especially impressed with the museum’s exhibit on the history of the automotive industry in Boaz.
“Our folks wrote the book on dealing with cars, and that drove a huge economy,” Scofield said.
Hunt said the auto auction in Boaz provided a model for other areas.
Hunt said the money from the legislature and donations last year were used on the facility, which was once the Boaz Post Office, to redo floors, paint and to purchase some of the large display cases that hold exhibits.
He said there’s another room that the museum board wants to make ready to display even more of the city’s history.
Hunt said the museum continues to accept donations, and to seek more volunteers. Currently, the museum is open on Saturdays; with more volunteers, he said he hopes they can open a couple of days during the week.
