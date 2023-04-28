DOUGLAS — The hitting and pitching of MacKinley Portillo and Ella Kate Adams powered Douglas to a 12-0 five-inning pounding of Susan Moore during senior night for the Eagles on Tuesday.
Adams paced DHS at the plate by batting 3-for-4 with four RBIs. She slugged a two-run homer in the first inning and doubled in the fourth.
Portillo belted a fourth-inning homer in the last home game of her legendary career. She earned the win in the circle by allowing no hits, no runs and no walks in three innings. She racked up nine strikeouts.
Adams threw two scoreless innings of relief.
Mallory Ackles, Portillo and Maddie Hayes each collected two hits. Ackles and Portillo both stroked a double.
The Eagles exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
