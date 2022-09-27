SOMERVILLE, Ala. — The Sardis Lions improved to 3-2 on the 2022 football season by stopping Brewer 12-7 on Friday night in a nonregion matchup. It was the first meeting between the programs.
Sardis quarterback Brian Chapman threw a pair of touchdown passes, running his total to six in two games as the team’s starter. Blaze Gerhart paced Sardis’ ground game with 138 yards on 25 carries.
The Lions grabbed a 6-0 lead on Chapman’s 15-yard scoring pass to Eli Morton with 8:37 left in the first quarter.
Brewer pulled in front 7-6 on Caden Childers’ 13-yard TD toss to Walker Latham at the 1:55 mark of the opening period. David Perez kicked the extra point.
Chapman’s 20-yard touchdown throw to Carson Gillilan with 1:48 to play in the second quarter proved to be the game winner. Sardis failed to convert the two-point conversion after both of its touchdowns.
The Lions’ defense limited Brewer to 176 yards total offense and forced three turnovers.
Seth Cooper led Sardis with seven tackles. He also made two sacks and forced a fumble.
Gerhart recorded six tackles and two pass breakups. Bryson Blevins had five tackles and a fumble recovery, and Garrett Burns finished with four tackles and two interceptions.
