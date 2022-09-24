BOAZ, Ala. — Snead State’s women’s volleyball team improved to 12-4 overall and 10-2 in the Alabama Community College Conference standings with a five-set upset over Wallace-Hanceville on Wednesday at Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium.
“Last night’s win was a great example of what can happen when a team commits to a common goal and refuses to quit until they’ve accomplished it,” said head coach Cristie Brothers, who is in her first year as Snead State’s head volleyball coach. “This team has great chemistry. They are a pleasure to coach.”
Wallace entered the match ranked 20th in the latest NJCAA Volleyball National poll.
Wallace took the first two sets, winning the first 25-22 and the second 25-15. The Parsons stormed back to win the third set 25-19 and the fourth 25-22. That set up a decisive fifth set, which Snead won 15-9.
Freshman Lilly Rowell led the Parsons with 19 kills, 25 digs and one ace. Sophomore Stephanie Sharp had 53 assists, five kills, 19 digs and three blocks. Sophomore Haleigh Molock chipped in with 16 kills and nine digs while sophomore Jordan Beason added 14 digs.
“We’re proud of how well this team has come together and worked hard to accomplish their goals. Last night was a win that was fought for, and I am proud of how they stuck with it and refused to give up,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore.
After Wednesday’s win, Snead State was in second place in the Alabama Community College Conference. The top five teams in the conference qualify to compete in the State Tournament in Mobile on Nov. 2-4.
Snead State won 3-1 against Coastal Alabama-South on Thursday. The Lady Parsons’ next home game will be Oct. 12 against Gadsden State.
