STAFF REPORTS
The 2023 Northeast Regional Basketball Tournament tipped off Wednesday morning at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Class 7A semifinals are Wednesday.
Tickets are only available online at https://gofan.co/app/school/AHSAA and are not available in the lobby of Pete Mathews Coliseum. Tickets are $10 each day, and parking can be pre-purchased for $5. Gates open at 8:10 a.m. each morning.
Three teams from The Reporter’s coverage area advanced to the Northeast Regional.
In Class 5A, the Guntersville girls and boys play Friday afternoon. The GHS girls face Southside at noon, followed by the Wildcat boys taking on Moody at 1:30.
On Monday, Feb. 20, the Geraldine boys battle Piedmont in a Class 3A semifinal matchup. Tipoff is 1:30 p.m.
The complete Northeast Regional schedule can be found at this link provided by Jax State Athletics: https://jsugamecocksports.com/sports/2023/2/14/2016_AHSAA_NE_Regional.aspx
