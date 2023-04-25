James Edward Jolley
Horton
James Edward Jolley, 81, of Horton, died April 23, 2023, at his home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Rock Springs Baptist Church of Albertville, with Bros. Neal Chaffin and Nick Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Jolley; daughters, Myra Rollings (Roy) and Kay Whitman (Tommy); son, Sherrill Jolley (Patricia); sisters, Lou Emma Lee, Mervelene Templeton and Margaret Camp; brother, Marvin Jolley; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Harvey Franklin Martin Jr.
Attalla
Harvey Franklin Martin Jr., 64, of Attalla, died April 21, 2023.
Services were Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Bro. Phillip Robinson and Bruce Burke officiating. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery in Gallant.
Survivors include sons, Harvey (Rebecca) Franklin III and Jeremy (Tricia) Martin; one granddaughter; sister, Jeanie (Ricky) Miller; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ray “Paw Ray” Thompson
Boaz
Ray “Paw Ray” Thompson, 82, of Boaz, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his residence.
His funeral service was Monday, April 24, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Liberty Cemetery in Aroney. Bro. Welton Brooks officiated.
He is survived by his daughters, Dianne Barnes and Donna Shelton; three grandchildren; three great granddaughters; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Teresia Hancock
Crossville
Teresia Hancock, 61, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Hancock; and her children, Cody Hancock and Alexis Hancock.
There are no services planned at this time. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Ann G. Denson
Boaz
Mrs. Ann G. Denson, 86, of Boaz, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Diversicare of Boaz.
There will be a private memorial at a later date. There will not be a formal visitation. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Denson is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donny and Jane Denson, of Georgia; three grandsons; two-great granddaughters; and a sister, Jesse Hall, of Georgia.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a charity of your choice.
Steve Smith
Panama City Beach, Fla.
Mr. Steve Smith, 68, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home in Panama City Beach, Fla.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Smith officiating and Eulogy by Chris Lindley. A private family interment will follow in the Forestlawn Gardens in Anniston.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Key Smith; twin sons, William and Harrison Smith; brother, Tim Smith (Rhonda); mother-in-law, Mary Odom; sister-in-law, Debi Key Harper (Deryk); brother-in-law, Bruce Key; a host of nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and his former band students throughout his 32 years of teaching.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the sons’ college fund in care of Beth Haven Baptist Church, 1424 County Road 471, Crossville, AL 35962.
LB McFall
Fyffe
Mr. LB McFall, 90, of Fyffe, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Collinsville Nursing Home.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Broadway Baptist Church Faith Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Visitation will be at Rainsville Funeral Home on Saturday, April 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. and at Broadway Baptist Church Faith Chapel on Sunday, April 30, from noon until 2 p.m.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
