BOAZ — Class 5A, No. 1 Guntersville pulled away in the second half to beat Boaz 69-41 in a varsity girls matchup Jan. 24 at Pirate Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats held slim leads of 9-8 and 26-22 at the first-half rest stops. They outscored Boaz 21-13 in the third quarter and 22-6 in the fourth.
Guntersville’s Olivia Vandergriff hit five 3-pointers and torched the nets for a game-high 30 points. Tazi Harris tossed in 13.
Maddie Ward contributed eight points, Brylee Hill and Kendall Teall both six, Lainie Phillips three, Britt Enloe two and She’Londa Wellington one for the Lady Wildcats.
Maggie Patterson connected on four 3-pointers and paced Boaz with 12 points. Jazira Roberts followed her with 11.
Osalyn Minor tossed in eight, Amylia Langley six, Harley Wyatt two and Jackie Jarquin and Ava Tipton one each.
VARSITY BOYS
Guntersville 68,
Boaz 47
The Pirates led 17-14 after a quarter and 21-14 early in the second period before Guntersville rallied and took command of the game.
The Wildcats gained a 35-27 advantage at intermission and stretched it to 51-36 at the final break.
Brandon Fussell topped the Pirates with 13 points, and Jackson Porch and Brody Perry scored 12 each. Perry swished four treys.
Ross Harrell and C.J. Scott netted six each, Oakley Howell five, Ty Yancey four and Treyvon Avery and Noah Fitzgibbons both three. Antonio Spurgeon and John Michael McElrath chipped in two each.
Boaz’s only double-figure scorer was Chadan Hamilton with 16.
Jaquan Kelly contributed eight, Jakai Hudgins seven, Judd Oliver five, Andre Kirkland and Javius Hudgins both four and Nate Simpson three.
