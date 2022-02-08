Albertville City School officials have begun the process of verifying student residencies for enrollment purposes, something that Superintendent Boyd English said has been a regular practice over the last five years.
“Some of those individuals that are employed with our system reached out to the [Albertville] police department to let them know they were getting ready to start the verifications again at this time as we prepare for another school year,” English told The Reporter. “We want to make sure we’re accurate in our records.”
Among others, a primary reason for verifying student’s addresses is to ensure the appropriate tuition amount is applied to those who reside outside the district, he said.
Last July, the board of education issued a new open enrollment policy that, for the first time since a moratorium on out-of-district enrollment was issued in Dec. 2016, would allow students residing outside of Albertville proper to pay to enroll in the Albertville City School System.
“When I arrived in 2018, I can’t tell you the number of families that we could not enroll because of the moratorium,” English said. “For our facilities and our growth and some of the new opportunities that we’ll be providing students, we looked at a different policy based on tuition.”
He said the board tried to be fair in establishing the tuition amounts, basing costs on what residents of the City of Albertville have to pay for property taxes. Additionally, the policy included a graduated tuition structure for families with multiple students. Currently the tuition cost is $800 for one student, $650 for two, per student, and $500 for three or more students, per student.
“As the size of the family grows, we felt like we need to make sure that we were compassionate to all families like we always want to be,” English said.
The school district has also grown and reshaped during the 5-year enrollment hiatus, which English said has brought new families into the cutoff area and left others just close enough to feel like they should be allowed in.
“Because of the rezoning and annexing the city has done over the last 3-4 years, there are some families who have come in, but there’s some families … that wanted to come and enroll in our system and they feel like they’re Aggies, but they live a mile or half-mile away and I had to say ‘no.’”
English said that’s why the school system offers the tuition option, for those families who wanted to be a part of ACS “to make a choice” and pay a cost similar to what city residents’ pay in property taxes.
The school board plans to clear up and formalize fixes to any issues with the policy in its upcoming meeting Feb. 15.
“It’s going to be a first-reading that clears up [the policy],” English said. “There’s going to be those who enrolled prior to July 1, 2021, and those who enrolled on July 1 or after that are subject to the tuition…I think a revision clause will definitely clear things up.”
He said the clause will focus on that July 2021 date and grandfather-in those out-of-district students who were enrolled before the old moratorium and new policy were in place.
Currently, the school system has enrolled approximately 650 non-district students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.