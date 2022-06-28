Gov. Kay Ivey announced June 23 that more than $2 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects, including a bridge project in Crossville.
The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Ivey in 2019, requires the Alabama Department of Transportation to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
“I have said it time and again, but Alabama’s roads and bridges needed some work, but we are making substantial progress thanks to Rebuild Alabama,” Ivey said. “These projects we are announcing today are further proof of why these funds are critical to the well-being of our state.
“Folks in all corners of Alabama and in areas big and small are seeing real results, and that will continue. In my time as governor, we have embarked on more than 1,500 road and bridge projects across almost all 67 counties, worth north of $5 billion. No doubt, Rebuild Alabama is a major contributor to that.”
This is the third year of the Annual Grant Program, with more than $27 million in funding for local projects across the state awarded since 2020.
An additional round of local projects is expected later this year. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.
“Got great news today from Governor Ivey’s office,” Crossville Mayor Roger “Dino” Richards posted on Facebook. “The Town of Crossville was awarded grant money in the amount of $230,000 for replacement of an old bridge on County Road 825. Also, thanks for support from Ginny Shaver, our new state representative. Expect construction to begin in a few months.”
The bridge is over Baker Branch. DeKalb County Road 825 connects Alabama Highway 68 and DeKalb County Road 24.
Richards also shared an update on paving projects in Crossville. He is meeting with engineers and contractors Wednesday to discuss the repaving of Moore Loop, Word Road, Phillips Road and Hayes Gap Road to Alabama 68.
“This is approximately a $475,000 project being paid for with our portion of the gas tax money,” Richards said. “I appreciate the town council for supporting this much needed and long overdue project.”
Stars and Stripes Celebration
Crossville’s annual Independence Day event, the Stars and Stripes Celebration, is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from 5-9 p.m. at town park pavilion.
Worth The Wait, a group that appeared on NBC’s “The Voice,” along with Steel City Revival will be performing.
The celebration also features a free swim day at the park’s pool, arts and crafts, free face painting, free inflatables, a cornhole tournament and food vendors. Persons are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
Call 256-528-7121 to register for the cornhole tourney or for more information.
The night of music and fun will be capped by a fireworks show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.