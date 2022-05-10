Kabco Builders General Manager Kyle Bennett said he hopes to have construction resumed within three weeks, following a blaze at the Boaz plant Friday evening.
Workers leaving Kabco Builders in Boaz Friday evening spotted smoke and called for help immediately.
High winds threatened to spread the blaze, but luckily firefighters were able to contain the blaze.
“We got a call at about 5:30 p.m. of a structure fire with smoke showing,” said Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck.
“When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames showing.
“Crews entered the building and discovered fire along the southwest and northwest walls of Plant 1.”
Beck made the decision to summon mutual aid from Albertville and Guntersville fire departments, requesting their ladder trucks and additional manpower.
Soon after, numerous volunteer fire departments from Marshall County were dispatched to the scene to provide tanker trucks to shuttle water to the scene. Those responding include Sardis City, Alder Springs, Douglas, Pleasant Grove, and Beulah fire departments; Boaz Police Department, Marshall Medical Centers ambulances; and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Bennett said if it wasn’t for Beck and his decisions to summon aid, the fire would have been “so much worse.”
“Emergency response was phenomenal,” Bennett said. “If it hadn’t been so quick and from so many, we probably would have ended up losing a lot more. The quick response is the reason we only lost part of the one building and not the whole thing.
“Everyone that was out there … from Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck to the Albertville Fire Chief to all the volunteer agencies … they all did a great job and we are so grateful.”
Beck said no foul play is suspected in the blaze. However, the cause remains undetermined as investigators continue to probe the damaged area. Beck said the fire started in the flooring or tile area.
“I think the fire could have started by a number of things,” Beck said. “The business was insured, and their investigators should be out this week.”
No injuries were reported. Most laborers had left for the weekend before the blaze broke out. Administrative staff remained in the main offices at the front of the building up until the fire was spotted. The plant employs 217 workers, Bennett said.
Beck said winds were a factor in fighting the fire.
“If we hadn’t have gotten the call when we did, I think the winds may have spread to the whole building,” he said. “As it is, there is a lot of structural damage. It will put their production schedule behind for a while.
“They will have to get a structural engineer out to look at the buildings for safety.”
Bennett said right now, officials are waiting to complete the insurance process.
“We will rebuild,” he said. “We will get back to it. We’ll start building home again and my target date is about three weeks.”
Beck said firefighters began cleaning up at the scene around 11 p.m. Many did not return home until after midnight, he said.
