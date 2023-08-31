Boaz City Councilmembers were forced to postpone a public hearing regarding a rezoning request for the second time this month.
There was not a quorum at Thursday’s special meeting. Neither Councilman Mike Matthews nor Josh Greer attended Thursday’s meeting. Councilman Jeff Sims resigned from the council earlier this week. His vacant seat will be filled during the Sept. 11 regular meeting.
Turk earlier this year had petitioned the city’s Planning Commission for a change of zoning from R-1 (low density detached residential district) to B-2 (community commercial district).
The Planning Commission denied the request and Turk then filed an appeal with the Boaz City Council.
Since the meeting was postponed Thursday, City Attorney Christie Knowles said a special meeting could be called once the 15-day notification period was met, or the council could hold the public hearing Sept. 25 during its regularly scheduled meeting.
Turk plans to build a new medical office for his optometry practice. Once the building is complete, he would demolish the current building and begin construction on a second medical office building to house additional medical practitioners. Each building could be up to 5,000 square feet, he said, and would be built to suit the needs of the tenants recruited.
Neighboring homeowners – particularly those living along James Street – are against the rezoning.
“What if in several months, he’s bleeding money and about to lose his business? He’d take the first person who came along with money,” said Chad Cofield, a property owner adjacent to Turk’s current practice.
“If you look at the city’s zoning ordinances, there are pages of things that could come onto that property if it gets zoned B-2 – tattoo parlors, a bar, laundry services, and more.
“This is about my home. That’s why I’m fighting it.”
The council is expected to hold a public hearing on the rezoning request Sept. 25 during regularly scheduled council meeting or a special meeting could be called after 15 days notice is given to adjoining property owners.
A full story will be in Saturday's edition of The Reporter.
