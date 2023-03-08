SAKS — For the second weekend in a row, the Boaz varsity softball team claimed a tournament championship.
On March 3-4, the Pirates sailed through the Saks Wildcat Invitational, posting a 6-0 record in the 18-team tournament.
Boaz launched its run toward the title by outscoring Central-Clay 10-7. Emmorie Burke and Lexie Bennett each slugged a homer for the Pirates.
BHS then blasted Ranburne 12-1 and 10-0. The Pirates doubled up Hokes Bluff 6-3 to reach the semifinals, where they edged Sand Rock 4-3 on Emma Pounds’ walk-off triple. Burke belted a two-run homer in the Sand Rock victory.
Boaz coasted to an 11-1 triumph over Woodland in the finals.
As a team, the Pirates batted .447 during the tournament. Sydney Noles hit .733, Bennett .588, Ava Rhoden .579, Pounds .529 and Sarah Walker .500.
Noles and Rhoden led the way with 11 hits each and Bennett was next with 10. Pounds and Burke both doubled twice.
Bennett collected a team-best nine RBIs, followed by Burke with eight and Pounds with six.
Rhoden paced the Pirates with 11 runs while Noles scored 10. Burke was next with seven.
Eighth-grader Grier Maples enjoyed another impressive weekend in the circle for Boaz, posting a 4-0 record. She allowed 13 hits, five walks and seven earned runs while striking out 22.
Burke went 2-0 in the circle. She gave up six hits, three walks and no earned runs. She struck out 11.
