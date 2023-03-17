Fire Chief John “Jay” Stoddard
Gadsden
Tidmore Bend Volunteer Fire Department Chief John “Jay” Stoddard, Jr., 44, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Quinn Stoddard; daughter, Savannah Scott (Matthew); sons, Mason and Nathan Stoddard; a grandson; and mother, Barbara Stoddard.
A celebration of life memorial will be held Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Gaston High School Gymnasium from 2-5 p.m. Service will begin at 3 p.m. The funeral procession will begin at 1 p.m. at Tidmore Bend Volunteer Fire Department (TBVFD), it can be seen on Alabama 411, and will end at Gaston High School. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to TBVFD.
Larry Nelson Smith
Guntersville
Mr. Larry Nelson Smith, 79, of Guntersville, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Funeral Services were on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter. Officiating was Bro. Greg Phillips.
Larry worked for Roadway Express for 32 years and was married to the love of his life, Martha (Gilbreath) Smith. Larry and Martha were married for 53 wonderful years.
Larry was a kind, hardworking, trustworthy man, dedicated to his wife and family. He loved real estate, antiques, old cars and watching his grandkids grow up and play sports. He was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and many other organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Scott Smith (Tonya and son Will); daughter, Kelli Barley (Daryl and daughters Breanna and Kendall). Acknowledgement of special friends Jimmy Gilbreath (brother-in-law) and Rick Causey.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Nancy Lee Rae
Boaz
Ms. Nancy Lee Rae, 66, of Boaz, died recently at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Ms. Rae is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Spencer and Valeri Kyle, of North Carolina, Karson and Mindy Kyle, of Boaz, and Jackson Wynn, of Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Hayden Rungraung, of Vestavia; six grandchildren; and sisters, Robin Parker and Janet Wilson.
Brenda Wood Sweatt
Attalla
Brenda Wood Sweatt, 72, of Attalla passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service was Friday, March 17, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Butler Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy McCormick and Sister Lennie Jo Carroll officiated.
Mrs. Sweatt is survived by her husband, Terry Sweatt; brother-in-law, Jerry Sweatt; daughters, Teresa (Wayne) Gazaway, and Beth Bearden; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Larry (Alisha) Wood; sister, Faye McCain; special loved one, Terrie Colvin; and a host of nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Joyce Roden
Crossville
Joyce Roden, 79, of Crossville, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Flat Cemetery. Rev. Joe Davis will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Roden; daughters, Linda Davis (Joe), Sherry Roberson (Scott) and Becky Roden; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Zimmerman; brothers, Ronnie Cooley and Kenneth Cooley (Rhonda); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kathy Diane “West” Thomas
Guntersville
Kathy Diane “West” Thomas, 70, of Guntersville, died March 11, 2023, at Crossville Nursing Home.
Services were Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Concord Baptist Church in Albertville, with Bro. Ray Long officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Thomas; sisters, Martha Gardner (Rayburn) and Kay Cooper (Gary); brother-in-law, Kenneth Smith; three grandchildren; and a special cousin.
