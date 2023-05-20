DeKalb County coaches recently selected the 2023 All-DeKalb County Baseball Team.
The all-county squad is comprised of varsity baseball players from each of the eight schools in the DeKalb County School System. Members are:
Plainview: Levi Brown, Braden Haymon, Trey Rutledge, Andrew Hall, Braxton Henson (honorable mention), Austin Anderson (honorable mention)
Collinsville: Keaton DeBoard, Mason McAteer, Jeremiah Killian, Gavin Lang, Jameson Coker (honorable mention), Will Edmondson (honorable mention)
Fyffe: Yahir Balcazar, Jake Wooden, Trenton Rowell, Blake Dobbins (honorable mention), Aubrey Baker (honorable mention)
Ider: Layne White, Skylar Haney, Keegan Whitaker, Tyler Brewer (honorable mention), Brock Smith (honorable mention)
Geraldine: Kobe Hill, Austyn Banks, Eli Slaton (honorable mention), Brodie Norwood (honorable mention)
Sylvania: Braiden Thomas, Josh Scott, Gavin Chambers (honorable mention), Brant Kittle (honorable mention)
Valley Head: Eian Bain, Keller Sweeney, Noah Hulgan (honorable mention)
Crossville: Caleb Causey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.