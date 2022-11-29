ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Hundreds of children were on hand as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at Howard Bentley GMC on Monday afternoon.
Santa was flown into Albertville by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, piloted by Barry Priest and Tommy Butler.
“Last year at our Santa event, I noticed kids were outside waiting on Santa Claus to arrive, and when he pulled up, he was in a red truck,” said Jon Conner, general sales manager for the dealership. “I was thinking in my mind if I was five years old, do I really think Santa Claus pulls up in a truck? I decided then that I wanted to get him here in a helicopter for the next year.”
During the three-hour event, children were treated to free photos with Santa, cookies and drinks, balloon animal artist and story time, among other activities. Each child received a free book.
“When our children were little, you had to go to surrounding communities to have activities like this, so as a business owner we wanted to provide experiences like these for those in our local community,” said dealership owner Wayne Bentley.
“Strangely enough, my favorite part happens when we clean up, and I can celebrate having watched others benefit and get to experience things they may not have otherwise been able to experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.