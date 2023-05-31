I just read columnist David Carroll about ‘There’s a dollar store near you.’ I think there are about six Dollar General stores with an Albertville address.
Not sure if any other city in Marshall County has that many. But what the cities of Boaz, Guntersville and Arab do have is a Wal-Mart.
And they all have a population smaller than Albertville.
When shopping in these stores it’s rare when I don’t see someone from Albertville shopping also.
Albertville probably has the busiest intersection in Marshall County with Highway 431 and Highway 75.
Albertville also has the only Class 7A school in Marshall County. To go a step further, and if I’m not wrong, Marshall County borders seven other counties that have at least one Wal-Mart in a city that has a population smaller than Albertville.
People are going to go to a Wal-Mart just because they want to. It’s a one stop for just about everything they want or need. That’s a lot of revenue lost that could help the Albertville City School System.
Shopping local to some would be just staying in the county they live in. It’s no different than going to a different restaurant like Big Mike’s Steakhouse in Guntersville, the only one in Marshall County.
Christopher Godwin
Albertville
