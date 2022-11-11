GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Family, friends and other elected officials gathered in courtroom No. 1 of the Marshall County Courthouse on Wednesday morning to watch Judge Liles C. Burke administer the oath of office to State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Red Hill) and State. Rep. Wes Kitchens (R-Arab).
Scofield, who represents Senate District 9, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s General Election. He was elected to a fourth term.
Kitchens received 89.18% of the vote in his race against Herb Neu (D) for the House District 27 seat. He won a second term.
Burke, from Arab, is a friend of the legislators. He serves as a United States District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama in Huntsville.
Scofield and Kitchens shared remarks with their audience following the ceremony.
“I’m very bullish on Alabama,” said Scofield, the senate majority leader. “I think our best days are yet to come. Financially, we’re in really good shape.
“The first bill I voted on was probably the most important bill I voted on, the rolling reserve budget act. We can’t spend all the money we take in — we have to put some back for a rainy day, and that rainy day may be upon us. And if we are, we’re going to weather that storm a lot better than we did from 2011 to really 2016. It was not a good time at all.
“The sacrifices that we have made are going to give those two little girls [pointing to his cousins] a better future. That’s why we do what we do. It’s an absolute honor to serve you.”
Improving K-12 schools and broadband expansion are items near the top of Scofield’s legislative agenda.
“This next term, I want to obviously continue to focus on broadband expansion, but we’ve got to get our schools in better shape in this state,” he said. “I want us to focus on that, and I know the governor is wanting to focus on that.
“The literacy act that we passed and the numeracy act that we passed I think are going to be really good. That’s going to hold kids back in the third grade if they’re not proficient in that. I think that’s going to start moving the needle a lot.
“Thank y’all so much for allowing me to serve you in Montgomery. It’s been a tremendous honor, and I look forward to four more years.”
Kitchens said Marshall County is “truly in a great spot.”
“With the people we have in office right now, we have some of the best people in the entire state,” Kitchens said. “We have a federal judge right here in Marshall County. A lieutenant governor, an attorney general all right here in Marshall County. The majority leader in the Alabama Senate right here. We are truly in a great spot. Marshall County has seen leadership for many years, and to be a part of that is very humbling.
“As we move forward, pre-K is something that is very, very important to me. I was able to co-chair the pre-K commission with Senator [Donnie] Chesteen from south Alabama. That’s going to be something I continue to focus on to make sure we move up to at least 70% access, so if you want to go to pre-K in the state of Alabama, you’re going to have that opportunity.
“I’m going to continue working on that and continue working on making sure that we maintain a business-friendly climate in Alabama. Last night, I was down at City Harbor and we were talking about it. That’s just a prime example of what can be done, and we can take that and move it all around the state and let other areas see the great developments.
“People are moving in from all over the country because of our way of life, our scenery that we have … I mean, who wouldn’t want to live in a place like Marshall County, like Guntersville?”
Scofield praised Kitchens for having been “absolutely wonderful” to work with.
“He has been a wonderful teammate,” Scofield said. “He has a very bright future in the House or whatever he wants to do. He’ll have my support.
“Brock Colvin is going to do a fantastic job. We have probably the youngest delegation in the state, and I think that’s going to be a really good thing. As y’all know in Montgomery, seniority matters, and so with these folks, Representative Kitchens and Representative Colvin, I think we have a much brighter future in Montgomery.”
Colvin, a Republican, won 88.3% of the vote in his race against Democrat Ben Alford for the House District 26 seat. Incumbent Kerry Rich (R-Albertville) chose to retire and not seek reelection.
“We have Jennifer Bray, who was elected [as district attorney] last night, and we’ve got so many great people who are filling the shoes of so many others who are going on to retirement that have done so many great things for our county,” Kitchens said.
Kitchens thanked his parents, Brad and Jan Kitchens, his grandparents, John and Sue Kitchens, and his fiancée, Ashton Crihfield, for their attendance and support. He also thanked Scofield.
“Clay took me under his wing when I got down there,” Kitchens said. “I was wet behind the ears trying to find my footing, and I think we’re able to work very, very well with each other. We agree on pretty much everything.
“Your leadership, what you do for our county, it helps me out. When we have a local bill and the majority leader of the senate is the one carrying that bill, it helps a house member out tremendously.”
