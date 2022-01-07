After being wiped out a year ago due to COVID concerns, the annual Marshall County Basketball Tournaments return this weekend, starting with the junior high tournaments, that will be played at Asbury junior and high school.
Play begins Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Frank Baker Jr. High Gym with a seventh grade girls game between Boaz and Guntersville, and a seventh grade boys game in the Asbury High School Gym between Guntersville and Arab. There will be four games in each gym on Saturday, with the next games starting immediately after the conclusion of the preceding games.
The tournament then continues Monday with all four opening round games of the eighth grade boys tournament starting at 4 p.m., seeing Arab take on Asbury in the junior high gym, and Guntersville taking on Albertville in the high school gym.
The semifinal round is set for Wednesday, January 12, starting at 3 p.m., with the seventh grade games being playing in the junior high gym, and the eighth grade games in the high school gym.
The tournament is set to concluded on Thursday, January 13 with the championship games, each played in the high school gym. The championship games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. with the seventh grade girls game, followed by the seventh grade boys, then the eighth grade games.
For more information on tickets or the location of each gym, please contact the Asbury schools.
The full schedule for the tournament is shown in the photos at the top of the story.
