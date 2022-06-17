Charlotte Rogers
Albertville
Charlotte Rogers, age 69, died at her Albertville home Monday June 13, 2022, after a long illness.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kent Caldwell; son Adrian (Jennifer) Caldwell; granddaughter Ashleigh and grandson Austin Caldwell; three great-grandchildren; sisters Adene Waldrup, Elsie Joiner, and Freda (Larry) Kitchens.
By her request, she’s being cremated and there will be no services. Hampton Cove Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
George Steven
Masanovich
Albertville
George Steven Masanovich, 73, of Albertville, died June 7, 2022, at his home.
Geraldine Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Doris Dean Thomas
Formerly of Boaz
Mrs. Doris Dean Thomas, 87, died June 13, 2022, in Tennessee.
She is survived by her sister, Linda (Bennie) Calloway, of Southside; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; two sisters-in-law, Jane Moore and Vessie Watkins; and special friends, Vonnell Fowler, Cheryl (Jeff) Oliver, Linda Massey and Maureen Bullion.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Humbles Chapel Church on Buena Vista Rd. near Huntingdon with Bro. Andy Hampton officiating.
Bruceton Funeral Home in Bruceton, Tenn., assisted the family.
