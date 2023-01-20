This is an opinion column.
Thursday afternoon, we laid to rest one of the sweetest women I’ve ever known.
The Lord called Charlotte Dingler Painter home at the age of 78. She’s now reunited with the love of her life, David, who passed away in December 2021, as well as her late parents, Arthur and Estelle Dingler.
A perfect song to describe Charlotte is “Joy, Joy Down in My Heart.” The joy she felt for her Savior was reflected by her beautiful smile and the love she gave to anyone fortunate enough to know her.
Charlotte was the kind of church member we all should be — always looking for the good, always willing to forgive and never gossiping.
Charlotte loved to laugh, and she could laugh at herself. Not everyone I’ve met is blessed with that ability. I wish I could hear one more of Charlotte’s stories and share some laughter with her.
I can’t remember not knowing Charlotte Painter. It hurts to lose another one of those folks who have always been there in my life, but I just know she would say, “It’s OK, because I’m with Jesus now. Y’all just keep trusting Him, and everything will be all right.”
I thank God for Charlotte and the life she lived. We would do well to follow her example.
Visiting with the legendary Coach Led
It was a blessing to have an opportunity to visit with legendary coach Gerry Ledbetter and Snead State baseball coach Casey Underwood on Thursday night during the Marshall County Tournament.
Coach Ledbetter made the Snead State baseball program successful on the field and in the classroom before handing the reins to Casey, who guided the Parsons to their first Alabama Community College Conference championship and a berth in the JUCO World Series last season.
The men shared with me an update on the installation of lights at Snead State’s baseball and softball fields. The lights will be ready this season, which will allow the Parsons to start some games at 3 or even 4 p.m. instead of noon.
Coach Ledbetter praised State Sen. Clay Scofield for his efforts in securing the funding for the lights.
It’s terrific to have Senator Scofield, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and state representatives Wes Kitchens and Brock Colvin in Montgomery, working to secure funding that provides for Snead State’s needs, both academically and athletically.
Brock played baseball for Coach Led at Snead, and Gerry remembers how interested Brock was in politics even then.
Snead State opens its 2023 season against East Mississippi Community College on Feb. 9. Best wishes to Casey and the Parsons this season. I hope they repeat as ACCC champs.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
