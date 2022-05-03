The softball postseason got underway Monday afternoon with, six different teams taking the field looking to keep their seasons alive with a trip the Regionals next week at SMPA in Albertville.
In 7A, the Albertville Aggies dropped their opening game to the top-seed Sparkman Senators by an 8-1 final, but rebounded in the nightcap to keep their season alive with a 12-6 win over Grissom in an elimination game.
In that win, Rhiannah Alford paced the Aggies with a four RBI game, helping the Aggies to 18 hits as a team in the win. Alford connected for a home run in the third inning, while teammate Madi Harbison racked up four hits and a pair of runs. Alivia Hasty, Adison Pierce, and Gracyn Spicer each collected multiple hits in the win, with Hasty posting a double. Pierce also earned the win in the circle, going the distance and giving up just three earned runs.
The Aggies play in another elimination game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Other finals from Monday included top-seed Geraldine claiming a 7-4 victory over Collinsville.
Scoreless through the first two innings, the Bulldogs erupted in the third and fourth, scoring two in the third, then blowing the game open with five in the fourth for a lead that was too much to overcome for Collinsville.
Shelby Trester led the Bulldogs with three hits, while JJ Dismuke, Gracie Johnson, and Katie Walters each drove in a pair. Lydia West was the winning pitcher, fanning eight in the complete game win, and not giving up an earned run. The 3A Area 12 tournament will conclude Tuesday evening in Geraldine.
Other opening-round games that were played Monday included top-seed Douglas rolling to a 13-0 victory over Crossville in the opening game of the 5A Area 13 tournament.
The Eagles pounded out 12 hits, and scored runs in each of their four turns at the plate. MacKinley Portillo racked up seven RBIs in the win, belting a double and a home run, the homer being a grand slam in the bottom of the first to set the tone.
Ella Kate Adams starred in the circle for the Eagles, tossing a five inning no-hitter, fanning six and issuing just two walks in the win.
In the other game at Douglas on Monday evening, the Sardis Lions scored runs in five-straight innings to pull out a 9-2 win over rival Boaz to set up a showdown with Douglas.
Jalyn Hannah drove in three in the win, while Kayden Tarvin collected a double as part of her two-hit, two RBI game.
Madison Harris went the distance for Sardis, scattering six hits and fanning two while the Lions played error-free defense behind her.
Ava Rhoden and Emmorie Burke each had a pair of hits for Boaz in defeat. The Pirates face Crossville on Tuesday in an elimination game, while Sardis and Douglas play each other in a game to determine the first area finalist, and first team to clinch a spot at Regionals.
