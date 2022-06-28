A Guntersville man faces domestic violence charges after police responded to a shots fired call Thursday.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie deputies responded to Hall Circle near Union Grove. Upon arrival, they discovered an unnamed female victim on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. She was alert and conscious at the time.
She was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she remains in stable condition.
Deputies arrested Jes Paseur, 31, the victim’s husband. He was present at the time of the shooting, Guthrie said, but was later taken into custody.
Paseur was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was charged with first-degree domestic violence.
He has since posted a $10,000 bond and has been released from the jail.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
