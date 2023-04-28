A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, has claimed five lives.
Jimie M. Francisco, 31, of Crossville was fatally injured when the 2001 Chevrolet Malibu that he was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Toyota Tundra.
After the collision, the Toyota caught fire. Francisco, the Toyota’s driver and three passengers in the Toyota were all fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identification of the occupants of the Toyota are pending confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
The crash occurred on Interstate 59 northbound near the 182 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Attalla, in Etowah County.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.
