BOAZ, Ala. – Area high school seniors are encouraged to submit their college applications during Alabama College Application Campaign’s Spring Free Application Week, through Feb. 24.
Spring Free Application Week is a five-day period in which numerous state colleges waive their application fees for graduating seniors. Snead State Community College is one of those participating in Spring Free Application week.
However, applying to Snead State is always free.
Students may apply for admission to Snead State at www.snead.edu/apply. For further assistance, prospective students may stop by the admissions office, located inside the McCain Student Center on Elder Street in Boaz, or email admissions@snead.edu.
Student success matters to Snead State’s faculty and staff. They guide students through the college experience and provide information on financial aid, career services, tutoring, advising, campus engagement, and quality online and on-campus education from the moment an application is completed.
Applying to Snead State is simple for prospective students, as there are just a few steps:
1) Complete and submit an online application for admission.
2) Submit final and official high school transcripts, or a GED transcript, and appropriate test scores, or take Accuplacer Assessment for placement into math and English courses. All applicants must ensure that the Office of Admissions at Snead State receives a final and official transcript documenting high school / GED graduation.
3) It is the student’s responsibility to request this from his/her high school or GED office.
Snead State Community College is also accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. Snead State offers a variety of scholarship opportunities to students in recognition of their academic achievement, performance ability, program interest, and/or financial need.
Students seeking scholarships should visit https://snead.awardspring.com/ to create an account and complete the scholarship application.
The priority deadline for new students looking to enroll in fall 2023 is March 1. The deadline for returning/continuing students is June 30.
Why become a Parson?
• Snead State Community College is small enough to know your name but large enough to shape your future.
• Earning an Associate’s degree opens more career opportunities for a student than simply a high school diploma or GED.
• Tuition is more affordable at Snead State than at four-year universities or colleges.
• Snead State has a rich tradition of educational excellence that dates back to 1898.
• Snead State offers a complete college experience: a variety of courses and a variety of extracurricular activities–athletics, clubs, and organizations.
• Snead State offers opportunities for students to go far while remaining close to home.
Snead State Community College has an open-door admission policy for all United States citizens and eligible non-Citizens to assure accessibility and optimal higher education opportunities. The College admits applicants on an ongoing basis, and students may enroll in courses up to the last day to add a course for that particular semester.
