The 2020-21 basketball season was tough on girls’ programs in the Sand Mountain area, with just one team making a Sweet 16 appearance.
This season, young talent is what headlines this season’s top area teams, with one school who had no seniors last season ready and full of experience, while the team that made the deepest run last season has no seniors on this season’s team.
Here’s a look at each of the 10 AHSAA girls’ basketball teams in the area, in alphabetical order:
Albertville, 13-9 last season
Head Coach: Matt Nelson
The Aggies showed well in their first season at the 7A level, posting a winning record and an even 3-3 in area games despite a young roster.
For head coach Matt Nelson, a year in 7A has this season’s team more prepared for what to expect on the court this year.
“Just the experience, I think we’ve been in those 7A battles and kind of know what to expect,” Nelson said. “Hopefully this year we do a little better at it, that’s the main thing. Every night is going to be a fight, so you have to show up ready to play and do the little things.”
The Aggies will have three seniors on this season’s team, Sarah Rutledge, Caroline Thomas, and Evie Smart, who boast a combined 11 years of varsity experience between the trio.
Nelson praised that trio’s leadership early in the season, and hopes that their experience can help be the difference in close games, an area both Nelson and the players said they hope to improve on this year.
In addition to the three seniors, Albertville features four juniors, a pair of sophomores, and a freshman on the roster.
Nelson said the team will be “guard heavy” and feature lots of speed with no players listed over 5-foot-10.
The Aggies open the season November 12 when they host county rival Arab.
Asbury, 4-20 last season
Head Coach: Jimmy Jones
A tough schedule and a difficult area led to a tough year for the Rams last season when they only returned one of their Top-10 scorers.
Head coach Jimmy Jones hopes that the majority of the team getting experience last season can lead to improvement on the court.
According to Jones, the lineup will be small, but will be quick across the board leading to an up-tempo style of play.
“We’re in a really tough area and county,” Jones said. “That should make us better, and by Christmas we should be ready to compete in our Area. Our Area, we normally have three teams in the Top-10, so it’s tough.”
Jones also noted the chemistry of this season’s team being strong having grown together, led by the senior trio of Rosie Aragon, Kia Nichols, and Kimbria Pilkington, while also hoping that added depth will make the team tougher to play against.
The Rams are slated to open their season on November 11 at Crossville.
Boaz, 18-11 last season
Head Coach: Brian Hinton
With a deep roster and strong seniors, an undefeated area season and a trip to the sub-Regional round were a strong season for the Boaz Pirates a year ago.
Fast forward to this year, and the roster and expectations seem the same as a year ago: A deep roster that features five seniors, and what head coach Brian Hinton calls a strong sophomore class.
The five seniors were praised by Hinton for their leadership and how they’ve taken over the leadership rolls on the team.
“We lost some seniors last year that were very important, but we’ve had some great kids step up, they’re going to fill those rolls very well for us.” Hinton said. “Great group of seniors, a few juniors, then a good group of sophomores, there are things are things we’ll be stronger at.”
Last season’s team featured strong post players, with Hinton saying this year’s team is a better shooting group, while the players noted how quickly this team has come together through the early portion of practice.
Hinton said the goal is to get back to Jacksonville, but noted that starts by bringing a focus to practice and learning from each game.
The Pirates opened their season last night against Scottsboro.
Crossville, 8-15
Head Coach: Kent Bouldin
After six seasons away, head coach Kent Bouldin returns to the sideslines for his third stint in charge of the Lions, looking to turn around a team that will feature a deep group of returners in his first season back.
Led by a trio of seniors in Kinsley Hinderson, Macy Nash, and Sofia Velasquez, the Lions alro return three juniors who were all key contributors last season, as well as a pair of juniors and seniors who give the Lions a lineup that could run up to 10 deep.
For Bouldin, his goals for this season’s team are simple: Improve on last season’s overall record, and reach the area playoff game, a tough task in an area that features a strong squads at Boaz, Sardis, and Douglas, who all return plenty of experience as well.
The Lions opened their season last night on the road at Gaston, and will play their first home game Thursday night against Asbury.
Douglas, 13-12 last season
Head Coach: Adam Lawrence
After finishing over .500 last year, including a 4-2 mark in area games during the regular season, the Douglas Eagles face big shoes to try and fill with three of their top four scorers departing due to graduation.
If there’s a silver lining to losing those players, almost all of the members of this season’s team gained experience with by seeing the court last season. The Eagles will not have a senior on this season’s squad, and hope that those players with varsity experience can step up.
“The main difference I see this year to last year is, when we go to practice it’s a high-intensity, high-energy practice,” coach Adam Lawrence said. “These girls push each other to the max and have dove into what we’re doing.”
The Eagles will count on Tori Rojek and Maddie Hayes to lead the way, while Lawrence praised the emergence of freshman Mallory Ackles for her progress already.
The Eagles will have to rely on their speed, with no players listed over 5-foot-7 on the initial roster.
The Eagles open the season on November 16 at home against Marshall County foe Arab.
Fyffe, 8-16 last season
Head Coach: Heather Powell
A young roster for the Red Devils took their growing pains a season ago, finishing eight games under .500 and seeing their season end in the opening round of the Area Tournament.
The Red Devils hope that last season’s experience pays dividends this year, with another young roster, one that features just one senior, but boasts a strong juniors class of seven players, as well as a pair of freshman.
The Red Devils were a strong scoring team a season ago averaging nearly 48 points per game, including topping the 60-point mark four times, and the 70-point barrier once.
Fyffe hopes to see improvement on defense where they conceded over 56 points per game last season.
Fyffe is set to open its season on November 13 with a road game against Fairview.
Geraldine, 17-8
Head Coach: Jamie Gilbert
One of the most experienced teams in the region entering the season, the Bulldogs hope to build off last season’s 17-8 mark, one that was cut short after being upset in the opening round of the 3A playoffs.
The Bulldogs must replace Joanna Hammett, one of the top scorers in the area last season, but she was the only senior on last season’s team, with nearly everyone else returning off a team that scored over 54 points per game last season, including a season-high of 81 against 5A Sardis.
The Bulldogs will also boast good size for the 3A level, with a trio of players who return listed at 5-foot-10.
The Bulldogs opened their season on Tuesday night on the road at North Sand Mountain, and will play at neighboring Fyffe on Thursday.
Guntersville, 22-7
Head Coach: Kenny Hill
One of the most talented teams in the area is also the youngest, with no seniors and coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in the first year under head coach Kenny Hill.
With last season being an odd year for a coach to takeover due to COVID concerns, Hill and his players say that the second year has gone much smoother due to knowing what the expectations are for each other.
“The biggest difference is the fact that we can call a play and all five girls can just get in it,” Hill said of the team. “We can switch defenses at almost anytime. We don’t have to call a timeout and draw something up, because they’ve been in it, and have been running this stuff for going on two years, and that makes it a lot easier.”
Leading the charge for the Wildcats is junior sharpshooter Olivia Vandergriff, who was a Third-Team All-State pick last season after leading the team in scoring and knocking down 80 3-pointers a year ago. Lainie Philips, the sixth player a year ago, along with guard Brylee Hill are the only other juniors.
Also expected to be counted on heavily is sophomore forward Tazi Harris, who at 6-1 gives the ‘Cats a legitimate post threat, one that has already had college expressing interest in her.
Coach Hill also added that after some early season looks, the team will only run about eight players deep.
Guntersville opened their season last week with a 68-34 rout of 7A Grissom, and will play in the Thompson Veterans Day Classic on Thursday.
Sardis, 13-18 last season
Head Coach: Heath Cullom
New head coach Heath Cullom, who is no stranger to the Sardis girls’ program, takes over a team that could be primed for a breakout year with nearly everyone back of last season’s team that reached the sub-Regional round.
Cullom has coached nearly every girl on the team previously, during his time as the head coach of the middle school team.
“This will be my first season as the varsity coach,” Cullom said. “But I’ve spent the last six season coaching our middle school teams, so we have built some great relationships over the years. This group of juniors and seniors, I’ve had the privilege to coach them basically their entire lives in some aspect. We’re a very close group and are excited to get the season started.”
He inherits a team that is paced by junior post player Jayda Lacks, who posted 16 double-doubles and a triple-double a season ago, averaging nearly 13 rebounds per game. In addition to Lacks, Kaylen Wallace will join her in the post, as well as the team receiving a big boost in the form of Belle Trammell, a transfer guard from Albertville.
The Lions opened their season Monday night at 7A James Clemens, and will next play on November 16 when they host DAR.
West End, 5-9 last season
Head Coach: Hunter Grant
The Patriots hope that an experience roster will lead to a turnaround after failing to reach .500 a year ago.
The preseason roster for the Patriots features a trio of seniors in Hannah Wall, Katie Parker, and Anna Mayo, wo are joined by four sophomores on the roster for an experienced Top-7.
The Patriots will also rely on their speed rather than size, with just two players listed at 5-foot-7 or taller.
West End will open its season on November 16 when they are set to host Pleasant Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.