One of Alabama’s most intense college football rivalries will head to Huntsville this fall, as the 50th all-time meeting between Jacksonville State and North Alabama will be played at Toyota Stadium.
Officials from UNA and the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the main tenants of Toyota Stadium, announced the details of the game in a press conference held Monday afternoon.
The game will be played on Saturday, October 15.
Toyota Stadium opened in 2020 for the Double A Trash Pandas, and for baseball seats around 7,000 fans, with officials announcing Monday that the park will hold approximately 10,000 for the football game, and will include both the UNA and JSU bands.
Tickets for the game are slated to go on sane on July 18 via the Trash Pandas, with UNA and Trash Panda season ticket holders having presale chances before public sales begin.
According to officials at Monday’s press conference, the game will feature “one direction” football, due to the space limitations inside the playing field at Toyota Stadium.
Officials described the setup Monday, which will require offensive plays for both teams to run towards the end zone that will be placed near the first base side of the infield.
The east end zone, which will be located in left field, does not have the NCAA-required space behind it for offensive plays to be run towards it, but can be used for defensive scores, special teams returns, and safeties on defense.
The game is not the first time that UNA has played on a baseball field, with the Lions play a game in 1985 at Joe Davis Stadium, the home of the former minor league team, the Huntsville Stars.
JSU and UNA have met 49 times on the field, with the Gamecocks controlling the series to the tune of a 28-18-3 record, including winning 11 of 12 against the Lions. The Gamecocks picked up aa 27-24 win over UNA this past fall.
