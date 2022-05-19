Head coaches Josh Taylor at Crossville, and Chris Williams at Asbury go back a long way in their football careers.
Taylor played under Williams in both middle school and high school, and now, the two will square off on the football field Friday night with the hopes of helping each team improve as they close out their spring football seasons.
For Crossville, the relationship with Coach Williams was just one part, while the other was the addition of three new coaches to the staff who were eager to hit the field. Add it all up, and a spring game between the Lions and Rams made sense.
“We had some changes to our coaching staff,” Taylor noted. “We’ve added three coaches, and they were ready to get on board and start practicing. And we went ahead and decided to do spring, and I’m really good friend with Coach Williams at Asbury, and we got together and decided it would be a great time for both of our squads to get together and get a little competition in.
“Coach Williams was actually my head middle school football coach, and he moved up to varsity when I was a player. So, our relationship goes way back, and he’s always been like a mentor to me, so I’m just really excited for the opportunity to work together and get our squads prepared for this game.”
The two squads also met last fall in a jamboree at Asbury ahead of their seasons.
“It’s great to see one of my former players become a head football coach, and having the opportunity to coach against him just 15-20 minutes down the road, we’re able to relate to the things we used to do, relate to things going on in the game now,” Williams said. “Really, just trying to help each other build a successful program for each of us. They’re 5A and we’re 3A so we’re not going to be Region opponents anytime soon, so we’re trying to build a culture and get the foundation laid so Crossville can get back to where it was a long time ago, and we can get to that stage where on Friday nights, whoever we’re playing they’ve got to bring it because we’re going to give them everything we’ve got.”
For Taylor, now in his second year at Crossville, the transition from Year 1 to Year 2 is one that has gone much smoother, and having a year to build relationships with the players has helped get the ball rolling quicker this year.
The Lions graduated five players off last season’s team, and through the spring have had around 50 players practicing. The Lions took their lumps last season, but that was to be expected for a team that had so few seniors and was made up of many first-time players with almost no football experience.
“We have a great staff put together, and that helps a lot, but I’ve gotten to build relationships with the players over the past year, and we’ve been able to recruit the hallways and get a couple players out who were playing at this time last year,” Taylor added. “It is a lot smoother, a lot easier when you know your personnel and everyone is motivated, and engaged, and ready to compete.
“The biggest thing is our football IQ has risen, the kids are understanding the game better, and so those simple mistakes we made like holding calls, or being out of position are being fixed. When you’re young and inexperienced in the game, it’s a little more difficult to play on Friday nights, but we were able to fix that with experience last year, and moving forward we feel that these kids have really adapted well and are ready to compete.”
Asbury, like Crossville, features a trio of new coaches as well as a number of new players to this season’s team, which prompted them to want to get out on the field and see what the have right away, while also setting the table for what needs improvement come summer.
“We’ve got so many new kids, and a couple guys on staff that are coming out to help us out, and we wanted to see what we could do personnel wise as a staff, and personnel wise as a team to get prepared for this fall so we know what to work on this summer as far as coaches planning, and coaches responsibilities,” Williams noted. “Then going into fall camp, finding ways that these kids can be utilized.”
Williams said the Rams have had around 30 kids throughout spring practice, and they expect 28 to dress for Friday night’s game.
The Rams are coming off the first season in their short history in which they won multiple games, and are also moving to a new region, which has upped the excitement for this season’s squad.
“The guys are working hard, we want to build off last year, and having a new region is great because we don’t know the opponents,” Williams added. “I do and the staff does, but the kids have not played them, so going into it we’re looking to be more competitive and having the opportunity to win a few more football games than we did last year.”
Like Crossville, the Rams are also hoping that the spring is a chance to build depth, something the Rams are in need of after relying almost exclusively on starters throughout games last season.
“What we’re trying to do is get it to where depth is built, with so many of our kids having to play both ways throughout the game, if a kid needs a break on offense or defense, what we’re trying to do is get it to where we have the opportunity to have a guy who fills that spot without having to move a starter, because one kid being out or moving one kid can cause us to move three or four other kids,” William said. “We’re trying to get it where we can take care of depth. We have 10 to 13 kids who play both sides of the ball, we’re trying to get those kids 14 through 28, to develop them to see where they can play that helps us out. Get them to where they can contribute more than just at the ends of games.”
Crossville will open its season on August 19 on the road at Ider, while Asbury will open its 2022 campaign that same night on the road against Gaston.
