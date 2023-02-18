Presidents’ Day is Monday, Feb. 20, and while the traditional cherry pie is a common staple, there are about as many ways to celebrate this holiday as there are presidents. Many of them have been avid fishermen.
If you want to follow in their footsteps, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the world, has got you covered. The platform recently released its list of the best fishing destinations for Presidents’ Day 2023. Lake Guntersville was featured.
By mid to late February, largemouth bass in Lake Guntersville enter their pre-spawn period. At this time, many big ones are caught around bridges, where they’ll lurk in hope of an easy meal.
Alternatively, you can explore the grass lines and areas near the shallow flats where they’ll later move to spawn. And in case you’re wondering how big the bass get out here – we’re talking double-digit hogs.
Besides bass, crappie fishing can also be very productive during February. You’ll find these tasty fish along the deeper flats and creek mouths around the lake. If you decide to head out at night, you’ll often catch some crappie lurking around docks and piers.
The full list of the 9 best Presidents Day fishing destinations 2023 includes:
• Lake Guntersville
• Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
• St. Augustine, Florida
• The Secret Coast, Mississippi
• Laredo, Texas
• Loudon County, Tennessee
• Saginaw Bay, Michigan
• Eugene, Oregon
• Del Norte County, California
