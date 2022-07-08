MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $91,250 to assist the efforts of specialized units that help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in north Alabama.
“Domestic violence can leave lasting harm on victims and their families,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies which intervene and help family members in north Alabama rebuild their lives. The agencies also work to educate others about the dangers that these acts of violence have on us all.”
The Marshall County Commission is using funds of $52,250 to continue assisting its Domestic Violence Unit through the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office. The unit prosecutes domestic violence cases and develops and implements countywide prosecution policies. Matching funds of $18,333 will supplement the grant.
2nd Chance Inc. will use $20,000 in funds to provide training opportunities for law enforcement, medical professionals, public housing staff, social workers and others who work with victims of abuse in Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega and Etowah counties. The training will focus on elder abuse and dating violence.
Domestic Violence Crisis Services will use funds of $19,000 to provide educational opportunities in local communities on domestic abuse, teen dating abuse and the effects of domestic violence on victims, their families and society. Funds will also be used to help advocates that assist domestic violence victims in Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are dedicated to helping domestic violence victims receive the services and help they need in a timely manner,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These grants will help ensure that victims in north Alabama have professional assistance at a time they need it the most.”
ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.
