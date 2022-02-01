Bonnie Hendricks
Boaz
Bonnie Hendricks, 79, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service was Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Liberty Cemetery in Aroney with Bro. Kevin Guffey officiating.
She is survived by her daughters, Renee Willis and Darlene Ledet; son-in-law, Russell Holliday; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Second Chance Animal Shelter.
David Allen Talton
Sand Valley
David Allen Talton, 69, of Sand Valley, died Jan. 28, 2022, at his home.
Survivors include his siblings, Steve (Karen) Talton and Joy Fulmer; aunt Shirley Tarvin; uncle Bob (Judy) Talton; and a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins and loving friends.
David’s Celebration of Life will be at Etowah Memorial Chapel, Sardis City, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. followed by a service at noon, led by Revs. Bob and Stacey Talton. Graveside services will follow at Kyuka Cemetery. Afterward, family will gather in the fellowship hall at Kyuka Baptist Church.
Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kyuka Cemetery Fund c/o :Virginia Mashburn, 410 Roden Road, Boaz, AL. 35956
Rev. George Westley Garner
Albertville
Rev. George Westley Garner, 82, of Albertville, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service was Tuesday afternoon, February 1, 2022, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Mark Jones, Rev. James Jones and Rev. Willis Langston officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Emmalene Garner; son, George Garner (Regina), of Albertville; daughter, Barbara Cuzzort (Don), of Villa Rica, Ga.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Wilson, of Florida; and brothers, James Evans Jr., of Gadsden and John Garner, of South Carolina.
James Kent Underwood
Boaz
James Kent Underwood, 63, of Boaz, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at USA Healthcare.
Services were Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at noon at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Knott officiating. Burial was in United First Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include brothers, Charles Underwood, Thomas Underwood and Ricky Underwood; and half-sisters, Angie Morgan and Tammy Faustino.
Jimmy “Buck” Smith
Boaz
Jimmy “Buck” Smith, 74, of Boaz, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Albertville Health and Rehab.
Jimmy’s wishes were to be cremated at this time there is no services planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Smith; sons, Brenton Smith, and Nathan Smith (Dawn); daughter, Alethea Smith; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Mary Ladd (Edwin); and brother, Ronnie “Shorty” Smith.
Rebecca Gore
Albertville
Rebecca Gore, 73, of Albertville, died Jan. 29, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Albertville, with Bro. Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Ben Gore; daughters, Renee Currie (Anthony) and Jenna Lee Nelson (Matthew); sons, Christopher Allen Gore and Timothy Mack Gore; brother-in-law, Dan Gore (Ethlyn); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
Sherry Kay Ladd
Albertville
Sherry Kay Ladd, 65, of Albertville, died Jan. 27, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be held at a later date at Alexander Funeral Home in Tennessee. A visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include her mother, Ivis Beaird; and a sister, Lisa Carter (Anthony).
Shirley Gail Renfroe
Albertville
Shirley Gail Renfroe, 71, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Rev. Burt Morgan officiated.
Mrs. Renfroe is survived by her husband, William Renfroe; children, Rose Buchanan (Phillip), Kaye Groover (Craig), Chasity Renfroe, and Anthony Renfroe; daughter-in-law, Natalie Causey; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wade Bolding, Floyd Bolding and John Bolding; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Debra J. Butler
Albertville
Debra J. Butler, 68, of Albertville, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center.
Services were Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in the White Oak Cemetery with Bro. Glen Pankey officiating.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her husband, Tommy Butler, of Albertville; daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Rich Mader, of Delaware; two grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and David Long, of Horton; and one niece.
Dutchalyn
McPherson
Boaz
Dutchalyn McPherson, 60, of Boaz, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Belchers Gap Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the adjoining Cemetery. Bro. Ed Cash officiating. Miss McPherson will lie-in-state at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Miss McPherson is survived by her sisters, Audrian McPherson and Roschlle McPherson, both of Boaz; brother, Ryan McPherson, of Crossville; and two nephews.
Herbert C. Battles
Boaz
Herbert C. Battles, 93, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Collinsville Nursing Home.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Kyuka Cemetery. Rev. Phillip Battles and Rev. Susan Duncan will officiate the service.
Visitation for Mr. Battles will be from 10 until 11 before the service.
He is survived by his son, Phillip Don Battles (Robin); daughter, Susan Battles Duncan (Dale);two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dean Battles and Glenda Payne (Jerry); and many nieces and nephews.
Janice G. Bruce
Boaz
Janice G. Bruce, 75, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 2 until 3 before the service.
She is survived by her sons, Phillip Brian Bruce (Brenda) and Gregory Scott Bruce; daughter, Terrie Lynn Bruce; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Shelby Lee Horton.
Connie Ross Parris Jr.
Formerly of Crossville
Connie Ross Parris, Jr., 84, of Homewood, and formerly of Crossville, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service was Jan. 29, 2022, at Cedar Bluff cemetery with Reverend Reid Crotty officiating. Perry Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his sons, Steven Ross Parris (Cynthia) and Dewey Lee Parris; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Trinity UMC, 1400 Oxmoor Rd., Birmingham, AL 35209.
Frank Dalessandro
Crossville
Frank Dalessandro, 94, of Crossville, died Jan. 31, 2022, at his home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church in the Painter community. Bros. John Maze and Chris Andrews will officiate. Burial will follow in Assumption cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Donna Trammell; son, Don Dalessandro (Cindy); a sister, Mary Louise Stefanini; and several nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
