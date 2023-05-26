The Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee and the Marshall County Democratic Club will hold a joint meeting with three featured speakers on Tuesday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at the Guntersville Public Library, 1240 Obrig Avenue.
Joshua Raby of the Alabama Democratic Party’s Disability Caucus will address how everyone can play a role in supporting more inclusive state programs, communities, and health care to help people with, or at risk for, disabilities be well and active in their communities.
Local Juneteenth organizer Unique Dunston of Reclaiming Our Time will provide details for this year’s event on June 17 at Civitan Park in Guntersville. Juneteenth honors the end to chattel slavery in the United States. The celebration will include food, music, vendors and more.
2023 Ken Burns Memorial Scholarship winner Kelsey Sampson, recent graduate of Asbury High School, will read her winning essay about the importance of diversity on the U.S. Supreme Court. The scholarship is sponsored by the club.
New members and the public are welcome. Reservations are needed by the day before by calling 256-558-1927.
