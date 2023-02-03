There was no shadow to be seen as Sand Mountain Sam emerged from his barrel Thursday. That means an early spring, according to a hillbilly version of the Groundhog Day tradition, which relies on the predictive abilities of a possum rather than a groundhog.
Festivities at Bama Bucks Wildgame Restaurant and Animal Park brought out local residents and officials, students, and performers.
It was similar to the annual ceremony in Punxutawney, Pennsylvania, done Sand Mountain-style. There were more overalls and straw hats than top hats and bowties in Sardis City Thursday morning, but based on their response, the crowd would take Sam’s prediction over Punxsutawney Phil’s: the groundhog saw his shadow, predicting six month weeks of winter.
Sam’s more favorable forecast was announced by Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos and met with enthusiastic cheers.
While Bama Bucks hosted its first Possum prognostication event last year, it was WQSB Radio that established Sand Mountain Sam as a weather-predicting marsupial.
As Turk explained it, the radio station staged a Feb. 2 event for years until game wardens intervened, letting them know it was illegal to have a possum as a pet In Alabama. The station turned to the folks at Bama Bucks to determine whether they could help with the event, and proper licensing was achieved last year to keep Sam on the right side of state laws.
Still, Turk said, Feb. 2 was almost upon organizers before they knew for sure they would have a possum, so there was not much promotion of the event.
Turk said they borrowed a possum, and he delivered the prized prediction last year of an early spring. Turk said he bought a possum — a $500 purchase — in Tennessee, where the law allows it.
This year, Bama Bucks went big, celebrating not only with Sam’s forecast, but also music from the Snead State Community College Street Singers, but with the crowning of the Possum Queen Morgan Howington of Sardis City, performances form Mala Patterson on spoons, the hambone by the Scotty and Barry Maddux , three-time state champion harmonica player Micah McCreary, clogging by All that Jazz dance studio, special music from the Snead State Community College Street Singers, blue grass music from Cannon Rode, and an evening indoor performance by Gary Waldrep and friends.
Performances were scheduled to continue each night, with a tribute Sunday to country music’s Possum, George Jones. It features Coby Greer, Peanut Montgomery and other people who performed with the late country legend.
“We decided to do it really redneck style,” Turk said, with the staff at Bama Bucks dressing like hillbillies all week, and blue grass music Friday night from Back Woods Revival, and Saturday night, featuring Southern Reign, then the George Jones tribute from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
There were complimentary donuts, coffee and Coke products for those who braved the rain and chilly temperatures, and Bama Bucks opened after Sam’s appearance for breakfast.
