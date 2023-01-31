Lynne Ann Karel
Guntersville
On January 26, 2023, Lynne Ann Karel of Guntersville, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away in her sleep at the age of 67. She was the daughter of the late Duane and Dorothy Thompson of Belmond, Iowa.
Lynne gave birth to a daughter, Angela, in December 1975. Lynne and her husband, Sam married in 1984 and she became the mother to three more children that day, Shari, Staci, and Scott Karel.
Sam, Lynne, and Angela moved from Iowa to Alabama in 1989. Lynne enjoyed antiques, traveling, and spending time with her family. Lynne and Sam ran Marshall Antiques in the late 1990s. After a break, they again returned to their passion for antiques and opened Antiques and Sweets in Guntersville. Lynne was active in the downtown merchants group. They ran Antiques and Sweets from 2006 until 2019 when they retired. However, they could still be seen there frequently to assist their daughter, Angela, in running the store.
Lynne and Sam were charter members of the Marshall County Elk’s Lodge.
Lynne was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Leland Thompson.
Lynne is survived by her husband, Sam Karel; sister, Linda Kehrt (Richard); brother, Leslie Thompson (Gayle); daughters, Angela Kelly (Chris), Shari Karel, and Staci Cunliffe; son, Scott Karel (Teresa); and seven grandchildren, Donovan Harper (Shaylee), Caelen, Hayley, Jack, Marrakech, Ethan, and Sebastian.
Lynne requested cremation so a private family viewing was held on Monday, January 30th followed by a memorial service for friends and family at the Marshall County Elks Lodge from 2 to 4 p.m.
Vera Mae Roberson
Boaz
Mrs. Vera Mae Roberson, 83, of Boaz, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Roberson was born in Alabama on March 28, 1939, to Earnest Delbert, Sr. & Eula Pearl Manning Potter. She was retired from the H.D. Lee Plant.
Funeral service will be held at 2p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Rev. Fred Nichols, Rev. Ricky Roberson and Rev. Nellon Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Walls Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Roberson is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert L. “Shorty” Roberson, Sr., of Boaz; children, Cynthia and Bruce Holcomb, Phil and Debbie Roberson, Renee` and D`Wayne Franks, Tim and Kay Roberson, and Robby and Cheryl Roberson, all of Boaz; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Earnest Potter, Jr., of Boaz, Charles Potter, of Cullman, and Gary Potter, of Huntsville; and sister, Judy Massengill, of South Carolina.
She is also survived by her best friends, Brother and Sister Billy Blancett, Charlene Gillilan, Barbara Franks, and patrons of the Boaz Senior Center.
Special thanks is given to Rehab Select of Albertville, Marshall Medical Center South, and Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Alabama Kidney Foundation.
Donna J. Walker
Boaz
Donna J. Walker, 83, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her residence.
Her funeral service was Monday, January 30, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery.
She is survived by two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Anna Bell Campbell.
Jerry Wesley
McCormick
Formerly of the Keener community
Jerry Wesley McCormick, 70, of Whitwell, TN., formerly of the Keener community, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Mozell McCormick, Lucretia Holcomb (Chris), Raphaela Forrest (Shawn), Evelina McCormick, and Terrie Ward (Drew); 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, John Wayne McCormick; and several nieces and a nephew.
Services were Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Whitesboro Cemetery. Chaplin Susan Bumgarner officiated.
Kevin Massey
Boaz
Kevin Massey, 57, of Boaz, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30 until 2 before the service. Rev. Mike Goforth and Dale Johnson will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Family.
Kevin is survived by his sons, Brantley Massey (Stacy), Jesse Massey, Dakota Massey (Taylor); fiancée, Christy Vaughn; aunts and uncles, Randy and Patricia Burke, and Donald and Dot Moore; and a host of cousins.
Linda Faye Hendrix
Boaz
Linda Faye Hendrix, 76, of Boaz, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service was Monday, January 30, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Morrell Upchurch and Rev. Lewis Smith officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Hendrix; son, Jeff Hendrix (Diane); four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Star Knight (Julian) and Mary Richardson (Chessley); brother, J. B. Jeffers (Laura); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lonnie Hoyt Swords
Guntersville
Lonnie Hoyt Swords, 76, of Guntersville, died January 25, 2023.
A memorial service will be held February 5, 2023, at Warrenton Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Carter L. Gentles Jr.
Grant
Carter L. Gentles Jr., 84, of Grant, died Sunday, January 29, 2023.
No formal services are planned.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Vicky Durham
Boaz
Vicky Durham, 74, of Boaz, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home.
A graveside memorial service will be planned at a later date. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a niece and a nephew; a great-niece and a great-nephew; a sister-in-law, Glenda Karr; and four great-great-nieces.
