Pro wrestling is celebrating 40 years in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain thanks to the efforts of Mickey “The Hammer” Henry, who retired following a legendary career in the ring.
Henry owns 431 Sports Arena in Boaz, and on Saturday, March 4, the arena celebrates the 18th anniversary of the Master T Memorial Cup. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with bell time at 8:30.
The event honors Henry’s son, Travis, who died in a one-car wreck in March 2005. Mr. Cool, Mike Cooley, also died in the wreck, and both wrestled for Henry at 431 Sports Arena.
“It’s named for Travis, but it’s a memorial night for several wrestlers,” Mickey Henry said. “We also remember Mike Cooley, Rodney J., Randy “Coots” Rogers, Judy Dunn, Johnny Cook and my daughter, Big Melissa Henry.
“This is our biggest event of the year. I’ve already sold most of the seats on the floor. We have something for everybody on this card — midgets, championship matches and luchadores.
“We’re going to have an ACW world title money in the bank ladder match, and there’s going to be a 25-man, woman and midget battle royal.”
431 Sports Arena favorite Little Papa Pump is set to battle Little Kane in a midget match. The card also features the Dirty Blondes, Outkast, Black Superstar Brian Wills, Rock Star Cody Wild and Circus of Chaos.
General admission and ringside reserved seats are both $5 each. Tickets are $1 for children ages 7-11, with children ages 6-and-under receiving free admission.
Henry allows children to play in the ring before the show starts. He also offers a pro wrestling school at the arena.
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 to buy tickets or for more information. Saturday’s show is a fundraiser for 431 Sports Arena’s bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmastime.
