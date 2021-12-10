The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame has selected eight legends for induction in the class of 2022, the first new class chosen since 2020.
The hall of fame didn’t select a class of 2021 because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 class’ induction to be postponed for a year.
The eight new inductees are:
• Buster Gross, Arab
Gross compiled a 46-17-6 record while coaching Arab’s football team from 1966-72. His 1970 team posted a 9-1 record, and 4-5-1 was his worst finish during his tenure with the Knights. Gross’ players included MCSHOF inductees Roger Ralph, Ken Tyler, Danny Maze, Kim Porch and Mike Shipp.
• Charlie Jimmerson, Douglas
Jimmerson was the first individual track and field state champion at Douglas. He went on to enjoy a career in teaching, coaching and administration, as well as football officiating. He also served on the MCSHOF board of directors, where he contributed his expertise with technology and videos.
• Paul McAbee, Albertville/Douglas/Arab
McAbee made a lasting impact as a teacher, coach and administrator in the county. His 1982 Douglas football team won a school-record nine games. He returned to his alma mater Albertville in 1988, where he spent the remainder of his career. His 1992 Aggie football team won the first state playoff game in Marshall County history, and his teams won three straight Marshall County titles from 1996-98. He also coached several boys and girls Marshall County track championship teams.
• Buddy Mack Moore, Albertville/Asbury
The 89-year-old Moore has recorded 19 holes in one his amazing golfing career, and he still plays the game daily.
• Mickey Moore, Albertville/Asbury
Moore was a standout for the 1959-60 Albertville basketball team that finished third in the AHSAA State Tournament. He returned to his alma mater and enjoyed a successful career as a teacher, coach and administrator, including coaching Major League Baseball star and MCSHOF inductee Rusty Greer.
The Moores are brothers. Mickey Moore, 78, passed away suddenly on Dec. 4.
• Bridget Largen Moorefield, DAR
Moorefield was the first of three sisters who starred in basketball for the Lady Patriots. She signed with West Alabama following her outstanding career at DAR.
• Jim Rhodes, Guntersville
Rhodes guided the 1975 Guntersville varsity boys basketball team to the program’s only AHSAA State Tournament championship. His players included MCSHOF inductee Kent Looney.
• Patrick Williams, Boaz
Williams has coached and taught at both Asbury and his alma mater Boaz, where he currently serves as assistant principal and athletic director. He’s served as the radio voice of Pirate football for almost 30 years, and he’s been a public address announcer for Jacksonville State football, JSU basketball and the AHSAA State Basketball Tournament for more than 20 years.
Williams has achieved tremendous success while coaching the Boaz Barracudas swim team, including guiding them to an Alabama Parks and Recreation Association state title.
The eight new inductees increase membership in the MCSHOF to 184.
The 2022 induction banquet is June 4 at 6 p.m. at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge. Tickets are $50 each.
Contact Richard “Butch” Ferguson at rferguson35951@gmail.com or Shannon Allen at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com for more information.
