The Albertville Chamber of Commerce is planning a trip to tropical Costa Rica next January 2023 and is inviting anyone interested to register now.
Travelers will get to explore the Central American country for nine days, Jan. 14-22, with the option to extend the trip for a three-night jungle adventure.
Highlights will include visiting touring San Jose, Guanacaste, Monteverde Cloud Forest, Arenal Volcanoe, Lake Arenal via cruise, Cano Negro Regufe, Zarcer and a coffee plantation.
Per person cost for the trip is $3,048 for a single traveler; $2,548 for doubles; and $2,518 for triples. This price includes round trip airfare from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, air taxes and fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. it does not include cancellation waiver and insurance of $399 per person.
The optional four-day, three-Night jungle adventure post tour extension costs $549 per person.
Main itinerary:
Day 1: Saturday, January 14, 2023 San Jose, Costa Rica - Tour Begins Your trip to Costa Rica opens in the colorful capital city of San Jose, the perfect place to relax and soak up the sights as your adventure begins.
Day 2: Sunday, January 15, 2023 San Jose - Coffee Plantation - Guanacaste Welcome to the Central Valley. Begin with a tour of a local coffee plantation highlighting the history and cultivation of this driver of the Costa Rican economy. This afternoon, arrive in Guanacaste, known for its fine sandy beaches. Settle in for a relaxing 2-night stay at your resort and take in the mesmerizing ocean views.
Day 3: Monday, January 16, 2023 Guanacaste Fun in the sun is in store today as you explore the nearby beaches, or simply relax by the pool and take advantage of your resort’s lovely amenities. This afternoon visit the delightful beach town of Samara, one of the top sunset spots in Costa Rica. Soak in the spectacular colors as the sun illuminates the natural landscape.
Day 4: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Guanacaste - Monteverde It’s off to the secluded Monteverde Cloud Forest, a place you have to see to believe, where trees grow to heights of 100 feet! Set off on a nature walk through this spectacular ecosystem, where you’re sure to encounter many incredible species of flora and fauna. Keep your eyes peeled and you may be lucky enough to spot the elusive quetzal!
Day 5: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Monteverde It’s your choice! Explore one of the world’s largest butterfly gardens and a dazzling gallery containing more than 100 beautiful hummingbirds. Then, join an expert for a leisurely paced “Hanging Bridges” walking tour to gain a different perspective of the cloud forest’s lush ecosystem or take an exhilarating ride on one of the longest canopy zip line tours in Costa Rica. If you would like to do both the hanging bridges and the zip line tour, you may purchase the second as an option on tour. This evening take part in an expert-led discussion about the migratory birds that flock to Costa Rica.
Day 6: Thursday, January 19, 2023 Monteverde - Lake Arenal Cruise - Arenal Uncover the importance of conservation in Costa Rica during a visit to a tree nursery. Learn about indigenous trees and Monteverde’s reforestation efforts. Cross beautiful mountainous landscapes to Arenal, where spectacular views of the famous volcano await your discovery. Enjoy a delightful cruise on Lake Arenal, Costa Rica’s largest and most important lake. Later, check in for another two-night stay at a lodge overlooking the majestic Arenal Volcano. Get to know Costa Rican culture this evening. Taste your way through a cooking demonstration featuring local ingredients.
Day 7: Friday, January 20, 2023 Arenal - Cano Negro - Arenal Embark on a Cano Negro guided riverboat trip in a covered canoe known as a panga. These 20,000 acres are home to the largest viewable collection of indigenous wildlife in all of Costa Rica. Go in search of caimans, river otters, sloths, monkeys, river turtles, exotic birds and rare butterflies. Later, return to Arenal for the chance to relax during an optional spa visit.
Day 8: Saturday, January 21, 2023 Arenal - Zarcero - San Jose Today, get a little whimsical as we journey to the charming town of Zarcero to explore its fanciful topiary garden. Continue to San Jose to see the treasures of the city on a panoramic tour. See the bustling Plaza de Cultura. This evening, bid farewell to paradise over a wonderful dinner with your fellow travelers.
Day 9: Sunday, January 22, 2023 San Jose - Tour Ends Today you depart for home with fabulous memories of your Costa Rican adventure.
For more information contact Kathy Gore at Albertville Chamber of Commerce by calling 256- 878-3821 or emailing kathy@albertvillechamberofcommerce.com.
